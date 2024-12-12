Asaf Kochan calls for bold action at the Jerusalem Post Miami Summit

Co-founder and President of Sentra and former Commander of Israel's elite Unit 8200, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Asaf Kochan delivered a powerful address at the Jerusalem Post 2024 Miami Summit. Recognized this year in the Jerusalem Post’s 50 Influential Jews list, Kochan urged global leaders to invest in Israel's future through innovation, inclusion, and collaboration.

“We stand at a crossroads,” Kochan remarked. “The choices we make now will shape the decade ahead. On one hand, we could be consumed by the difficulties we face. On the other, we can embrace a future-centric vision—one that prioritizes hope, innovation, and inclusion.”

Reflecting on the aftermath of the recent war, Kochan emphasized the pivotal role of Israel’s tech sector and the spirit of its youth. “Despite the difficult circumstances it has faced, [the tech sector is] recovering,” he noted. “The spirit of our youth, our reservists leaving homes and willing to pay the ultimate price, and their unwavering determination remind us that resilience is possible.”

Kochan called for unity among the private sector, nonprofits, and government leaders, urging international collaboration to solidify Israel's position as a global innovation leader. He proposed a program modeled after the JINSA U.S. Policy Makers initiative to engage international investors and CEOs in Israel's ecosystem directly.

Kochan also highlighted FiveFingers, an initiative that exemplifies his vision for leadership and resilience. The program fosters leadership, trust, and resilience by providing participants with resources, mentorship, and cross-disciplinary skill development opportunities.

FiveFingers helps people overcome Israel's unique challenges by combining physical practice with mental strength. The program aims to build self-confident, empathetic, and socially conscious individuals who can make a real difference and positively impact Israeli society.

“This is a risky time, but it’s also a moment of historic potential,” Kochan stated. “By investing in leadership, education, and community-building platforms, we can ensure that Israel’s innovation and resilience remain a model for the world.”

Concluding with a call for bold, inclusive action, Kochan pointed out the transformative potential of hope and innovation, declaring, “The road we choose now will determine whether we merely recover—or thrive.”