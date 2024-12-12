Sheba Medical Center’s Yoel Har-Even discusses war-time healthcare at Jerusalem Post’s Miami Summit

At the Jerusalem Post’s 2024 Miami Summit, Yoel Har-Even, Vice President of Global Affairs at Sheba Medical Center, participated in a compelling panel alongside 22-year-old Yonatan Prince, a soldier who was seriously injured during the recent conflict and treated at Sheba.

Moderated by Jerusalem Post correspondent Michael Starr, the discussion highlighted the critical role of healthcare in wartime and the ongoing rehabilitation efforts for injured soldiers. Har-Even received a special award from the Jerusalem Post, recognizing Sheba Medical Center's vital work during the conflict, after which he shared Sheba’s immense contributions, stating, "From the beginning of the war, Sheba treated more than 2,000 casualties, most of them soldiers."

He emphasized the vital support the medical teams provided, particularly in rehabilitating soldiers, noting, "About 70% of all soldiers and civilians rehabilitated in Israel pass through Sheba's doors."

Yonatan Prince, who was wounded in Gaza and treated at Sheba, spoke emotionally about his recovery journey. "It's a long journey with highs and lows," Prince shared. "But the doctors and physiotherapists at Sheba always treated me with a smile. Their care gave me strength to keep going."

Har-Even also discussed Sheba's partnerships with global institutions to improve healthcare innovation. He highlighted recent collaborations, including with hospitals in France, and Australia.

"The same France that condemned Israel, signed with us agreement to develop an innovation sector," he exclaimed and further noted, "These collaborations help us bring Israeli medical advancements to the world, ensuring better care for everyone."

The conversation also touched on the unity between Israel's military and healthcare systems. "In wartime, the civilian and military systems became one," Har-Even noted. "While we continue to treat civilians, our primary focus is on saving and rehabilitating our soldiers."

The session provided a moving look into the human side of healthcare during war, showcasing the strength of patients and medical professionals working tirelessly under challenging circumstances.