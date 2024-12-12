Nahal Oz Community Manager at Miami Summit: Rebuilding will be our response to October 7

Michal Magen, Co-Community Manager of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, recently shared her firsthand account of the October 7 attack during an interview with Yaara Bank Plotkin, President of the Jerusalem Post Miami Summit. The interview provided insight into the devastating experience Magen and her community endured as the Hamas terrorists launched an assault on their kibbutz near the border.

Magen's community suffered severe losses, with fifteen members killed, including entire families. Despite the overwhelming tragedy, Magen remains hopeful for the future. After the attack, she was appointed to lead the efforts to rebuild.

"We are broken," Magen admitted, but her vision is clear, as she stated that the community is looking at the future: “We to rebuild it into the best place in the world, we want to create a strong future for our families and new residents."

Magen went on to recall the harrowing early hours of October 7, which saw the Simchat Torah morning quickly escalating into an all-out attack. "We understood very fast that we were under massive attack," she said. As the terrorists breached the kibbutz, Magen and her family retreated to their safe room, but their safety was far from guaranteed.

The family was left without electricity, water, or internet, isolated and uncertain of the situation outside. Amid the chaos, Magen faced a moment of pure terror, thinking she might never see her children again. “I thought about my older daughters, that maybe I’m going to say goodbye,” she reflected. The horror outside continued until the evening, with bombs and violence affecting the kibbutz all day long.

Magen mentioned the kibbutz members that are still held hostage in Gaza, Omri Miran and Tzachi Idan, emphasizing the unwavering commitment to bring them home. “This is our mission," she said, "and we can achieve it together. Rebuilding will be our response to the events of October 7, showing that we will rise stronger, not just for ourselves, but for all of Israel."

Bank Plotkin concluded their conversation and expressed her will to witness and visit the rebuilt Kibbutz, urging the attendees to do the same.