Leading Israel’s Future: The Jerusalem Post’s Women Leaders Summit 2025

This March, The Jerusalem Post will host its fourth annual Women Leaders Summit, bringing together some of Israel's most influential women driving change. Despite recent challenges, this year’s event takes on a new level of significance, highlighting women's strength, creativity, and leadership across industries.

The summit will feature dynamic discussions with leading figures from business, government, and technology, offering valuable insights and perspectives on the future of Israel. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking conversations, expand their networks, and celebrate the achievements of women who are making an impact.

The event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers who are trailblazers in their respective fields. Dr. Esther Luzzatto, CEO of The Luzzatto Group; Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point; Merav Davidson, Vice President of Industry AI at Microsoft; Olessia Kantor, a social entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, and head of the Lev Esh Project; Carmit Ram, Director of the Desalination Department at Mekorot; Talya Gazit, former Commander of Mamram, Partner at PwC, and CEO of PwC Next, and many others.

In its fourth year, the Next-Gen Women Entrepreneurship Award—initiated by The Luzzatto Group and The Jerusalem Post—aims to support and empower women entrepreneurs. The competition provides them with a prominent platform to share their vision and showcase the companies they are striving to build, both in Israel and worldwide.

Five female-led start-ups will compete in a short competition, when each representative will pitch their company on stage in front of three judges for three minutes.

Join us on March 25 at Check Point offices for a day of inspiration and collaboration. This is more than just an event—it’s a testament to the resilience and vision of Israeli women.

Stay tuned for exclusive interviews and insights leading up to the summit.

For more information, click here. To apply to the Next-Gen Women Entrepreneurship Award, click here.