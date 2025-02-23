Senior Government and Business Leaders to attend Maariv-Walla Economic Conference

Maariv and Walla have once again joined forces to present Israel’s 2025 Economic Conference, which will host key figures from the worlds of business, technology, politics, and economics. The event, scheduled for March 18 at the Carlton Hotel in Tel Aviv, will delve into the economic challenges facing Israel in light of the war in Gaza and the reelection of President Donald Trump.

The conference will feature diverse discussions, ranging from transformations in the real estate sector to the trajectory of Israeli hi-tech, evolving needs in Israel’s ecological and healthcare systems, and possible future directions for Israel in security, diplomatic, and economic aspects.

Among the prominent speakers at the conference will be Energy Minister Eli Cohen and Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology Gila Gamliel, along with the Accountant General of the Ministry of Finance, CPA Yali Rothenberg.

Additional notable speakers include Chairman of Waldo Holdings and former CEO and founder of Mellanox, Eyal Waldman; General Manager of Meta Israel, Adi Soffer Teeni; CEO of Mekorot, Amit Lang; and President of the Lahav Organization, Attorney Roy Cohen.

In addition, discussions on Israel’s social and security issues will feature Chairman and Founder of the Israel Defense And Security Forum (HaBitachonistim), Amir Avivi; CEO of the Luzzatto Group, Dr. Esther Luzzatto; Deputy CEO of Doral, Yoni Hantis; and General Manager of the Carlton Tel Aviv, Yossi Navi.

The conference will be moderated by Keren Uzan, journalist at Kan 11 and Maariv.

The economic conference will be broadcast live on the Maariv website, Walla, and Maariv’s Facebook page.

For more details, visit https://conferences.jpost.com/veidacalcalit .