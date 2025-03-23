Chevron Executive stated: "We kept projects in Israel ongoing, even amidst the war."

Jeff Ewing, Chevron`s Eastern Mediterranean Managing Director, participated in the 2025 economic conference of Maariv and Walla, which was held at the Carlton Hotel in Tel Aviv. He spoke about the challenges of natural gas production during the war.

"We are proud of our team at Chevron, who worked during the war to ensure that we continued producing gas and supplying our customers," he said. He added, "We are doing everything to ensure that everyone in Israel and the region has the gas to generate electricity."

He further stated, "Even during this period, we continued our projects, which were very challenging. We had a floating hotel (Floatel) at the Tamar gas field with 400 contractors working on the platform. At the same time, a pipeline was being laid from the Tamar reservoir to the platform, a distance of 150 kilometers—all in the middle of a war. These are certainly significant achievements."

Ewing said one of his challenges was bringing contractors to Israel: "Because of the situation, they didn’t want to come, but thanks to our experience and global connections, we convinced them to arrive." He noted, "We have a project that could increase gas exports to Jordan and Egypt while ensuring Israel’s energy security. We know that Israel can be a leader in the energy sector. From our perspective, there are excellent assets here that we want to continue developing."

Ewing also spoke about Chevron’s assistance to trauma victims in Ashkelon: " We contributed to a center that supports youth and trauma victims called My Wave (HaGal Sheli). We provided resources to Tel Aviv University, which runs a program offering aid to trauma victims, including scholarships for social work students. We invested millions of shekels in support for various centers.

From an energy standpoint, we must ensure that there is energy security in routine times and emergencies. Clearly, Israel had that security during the war, and Chevron played a significant role in making that happen."

This article was written in collaboration with Chevron