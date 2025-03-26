Microsoft AI executive to 'Post': Women shouldn’t have to adapt to fit into a mold

Merav Davidson, Vice President and head of IndustryAI at Microsoft, expressed a sense of optimism for women in the tech field amid an AI boom at The Jerusalem Post Women Leaders Summit on Tuesday night.

As artificial intelligence reshapes the workforce, it holds particular promise for women—if society is ready to seize the opportunity. That was the core message from Davidson in her interview with Tamar Uriel-Beeri on Tuesday, exploring AI's potential to promote inclusion and redefine the future of work.

“Every revolution brings disruption,” she said, “but it also creates space for underrepresented groups to step in.” In the case of AI, she believes that shift could favor women, especially as interpersonal and emotional intelligence become more critical in the workplace. AI, she noted, streamlines repetitive tasks and makes knowledge more accessible, allowing people—particularly women balancing work and family life—to focus on higher-value contributions.

While optimistic about the possibilities, Davidson emphasized that realizing AI’s full potential for women requires cultural and institutional change. "It's not just about technology," she said. "We need a supportive environment—education, role models, mentoring, and policies that help women thrive."

She highlighted several practical measures already making a difference. At Microsoft, she noted, extended parental leave and commitments to equal pay are central to their inclusion strategy. Just as important are initiatives that bring young girls into tech spaces—whether through visits to Microsoft’s offices or meetings with female leaders—to show what’s possible. Merav Davidson speaks with Tamar Uriel-Beeri. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“There’s real power in visibility,” Davidson explained. “When girls see women succeeding in high-tech, they start to imagine themselves there too.”

Mentoring can change a woman's experience, Davidson emphasizes

Mentoring plays a critical role in that process. Davidson called on more professionals to support women through initiatives like the “Women to Women” program, which connects experienced mentors with those early in their careers. “It’s one of the most impactful things we can do,” she said. “Sometimes, all someone needs is to know that someone believes in them.”

The conversation also touched on sobering statistics—only 30% of the high-tech workforce today is made up of women—and the work still needed to create equitable spaces. Davidson urged leaders to build inclusive cultures where authenticity is valued, not penalized. "Women shouldn’t have to adapt to fit into a mold that was never made for them," she said. "They should be able to bring their full selves to the table."

Reflecting on her own career journey—spanning countries, industries, and major life transitions— Davidson shared advice for women forging their own paths. “Self-awareness is key,” she said. “Know your strengths, your values, your limits. And don’t be afraid to take smart risks.”

Davidson offered two guiding principles: first, live with “no regrets.” For her, that means making decisions that align with who you are and where you want to go—even if they’re hard. “You won’t always succeed, but you’ll always grow.”

Second, she encouraged women to challenge outdated beliefs about what they can and cannot do. “Too often we internalize limitations,” she said. “But the world is changing. The future is long. We have the time and the tools to reinvent ourselves.”

As the conversation closed, Davidson acknowledged the longer lifespan many women can now expect—and the new career flexibility that comes with it. “You don’t have to get everything done by 30,” she smiled. “You can start new chapters at any age.”

In a world where AI is rewriting the rules, Merav Davidson is advocating for a future where women are not just included—but empowered to lead.