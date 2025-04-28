Montana Tucker’s journey from stage to battlefield: A new kind of spotlight

When Montana Tucker first built her massive following, now numbering over 14 million, it was her dancing, singing, and acting that drew fans in. But today, Tucker’s name has become equally associated with activism, particularly for Israel and against antisemitism. This year, the Jerusalem Post will honor Tucker for her tireless work at its 2025 New York Conference, where she is also set to speak about the new chapter her career has taken.

"My whole life, Israel was always important to me," Tucker says. "My grandparents were Holocaust survivors, and they would always instill in me how vital Israel is. They believed the Holocaust wouldn't have happened if Israel had existed, and that it must never happen again because we have Israel."

While Tucker visited Israel once before as a young adult on Birthright, her relationship with the country deepened dramatically after the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. “After October 7, something took over me,” she says. “I don’t know if it was generational trauma or what, but I knew I had to do everything I could.”

Unlike many celebrities who tread cautiously around divisive topics, Tucker immediately turned her platform into a megaphone. “I started posting that day,” she says. “Not even thinking about backlash, just knowing the truth had to be shared.”

The backlash, when it came, was ferocious, but Tucker was prepared. Before October 7, she had already produced a Holocaust education docuseries called How to Never Forget, which she filmed in Poland with her mother. It introduced her audience to her Jewish identity and her grandparents' survival story.

“That series showed me how much ignorance is out there,” she reflects. “We were shocked how many people didn’t even know about the Holocaust. But nothing compares to the backlash I got after speaking out about Israel.” Still, Tucker never considered stopping.

“I know that if social media existed during the Holocaust, my grandparents would have used it to speak out,” she says. “It’s my responsibility.” In the months following October 7, Tucker visited Israel five times, forging personal connections with hostage families, Nova festival survivors, and bereaved communities. These experiences were often emotionally crushing.

Tucker’s advocacy for the hostages was the loudest Hollywood had seen, as she, wholly unafraid, proudly showcased the hostage symbol on the front of her dress at the 2024 Grammy Awards. In the face of the deafening silence at best and open hostility at worst that has become the norm in Hollywood regarding the hostages, Tucke shone like a beacon.

It seems as though life kept making her bond to the hostages even stronger as time went by. "On my birthday,” she recalled, “January 18, a group of young hostages were released. It was so emotional, and my birthday became the last thing on my mind that day. I also found out that one of the hostages shared the same birthday as me, which made it even more personal."

For her, making a difference doesn’t have to mean leading massive movements or reaching millions; it’s about everyday acts of courage, especially for younger generations. “People are scared to be the first,” she says.

“Everyone wants to follow a trend or be popular. But that's not how we’re going to change the world.” Whether it’s attending an event, donating to a cause, speaking up at school or work, or even posting online, Tucker stresses that “every little thing makes a difference. Especially in schools and workplaces, she says, it’s crucial to call out hate when you see it.”

Tucker’s advocacy hasn’t been limited to solemnity, however. She has used her creativity to reach diverse audiences, blending heartfelt tributes with vibrant celebrations of Israeli life. One viral moment came when she dressed up as Sabra, the Israeli superhero, and visited the Carmel Market in Tel Aviv. “After all the hard, depressing videos, I wanted to do something fun, to show the world that Israel is also full of life and joy,” she explains.

Another notable project she shared was her dance video produced at the Nova music festival site, made in partnership with survivors and a dance group that lost three members in the attack. "People thought I was crazy for doing a dance video there," she reflects. "But Nova celebrated dance and music. This was a way to pay tribute to the victims through their passions. The video resonated with 30 million viewers, many from outside our typical audience."

For Tucker, variety in her content is key to reaching new audiences. “If you look through my page, it’s not always the same,” she says. “Sometimes it’s me speaking to the camera about the conflict. Sometimes it’s interviews with hostage families. Sometimes it’s dance videos. You never know where your video might end up - so I make different types to connect with different people.”

Beyond Israel-focused content, Tucker has also sought conversations across difficult divides. In one project, she sat down with a Palestinian man from Gaza, hosting live discussions in New York that anyone could join. “We were there for three hours. People were screaming at us. We had security just in case,” Tucker recalls. “But the conversations were incredible. We need to show that dialogue is possible.”

Tucker has also interviewed surprising figures like former neo-Nazis and Muslim peace activists. “I love showing that change is possible,” she says. “People need to see that you can grow and learn.”

Despite the heavy emotional burden, Tucker finds fuel in the strength of the Israelis she has met. “When I interview children who survived October 7 - 11 to 17 years old,and they’re holding it together, I think, ‘If they’re strong, I have to be strong too,’” she says. “The resilience in Israel pushes me to keep going, to feel like I’m not doing enough, and to do more.”

Social media’s ocean of misinformation presents its battles, but Tucker is determined to stay positive. “We focus a lot on the negativity, but there’s so much positive too,” she insists. “I get messages every day from people thanking me, saying I inspired them to wear their Jewish jewelry again after hiding it, or to start advocating themselves.”

Some of the most moving responses come from unexpected places. “I’ve had people tell me, ‘I didn’t agree with anything about Israel, but your videos educated me and changed my view.’ That’s what keeps me going,” she says.

The Jerusalem Post’s recognition of Tucker’s work this year feels particularly poignant. “It’s not about me,” Tucker insists. “It’s about making sure the truth gets out there. It’s about standing up, even when it’s hard. And it’s about showing that we can have hope, and that every voice matters.”

As she prepares to accept her award and address the conference audience in New York, Tucker knows her journey as an activist is just beginning. "I’ve dedicated my life to this," she says simply. "And I always will."