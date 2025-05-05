Yael Foundation CEO Chaya Yosovich to deliver wake-up call on Jewish education at JPost conference

Yael Foundation CEO Chaya Yosovich will take the stage at the Jerusalem Post’s Annual Conference in New York on May 19, delivering a bold message: to secure Jewish continuity and strengthen a robust and flourishing Jewish future, it must priortize Jewish education.

In an era of skyrocketing antisemitism, Yosovich will call for a seismic shift. “The late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks once explained presciently: ‘To defend a country, you need an army. But to defend a civilization, you need schools.’ Security and advocacy are vital—but without education, we’re building sandcastles against a rising tide,” she told the JPost.

“Antisemitism must be fought—but Jewish identity must be fortified. Our children must know who they are and why their heritage matters,” Yosovich emphasized. Yosovich’s address amplifies the Yael Foundation’s call to action—one that has been marginalized for far too long. Jewish education is not a luxury—it is a lifeline.

The Yael Foundation, founded by Uri & Yael Poliavich, is on a mission: to ensure every Jewish child, regardless of location or background, has access to quality Jewish education and experiences. Through investments in day schools, a unique multinational subsidized summer camp, leadership programs, and informal education, it lives its motto: No Jewish Child Left Behind.

“We’re not just filling classrooms,” Yosovich often says, “We’re ensuring a strong Jewish future—one community, one school, one child at a time.”