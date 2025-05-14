Bonds of strength: Dani Naveh to speak at upcoming NYC Conference

Dani Naveh, Israel's former health minister and current President & CEO of Israel Bonds, knows what it means to lead during a crisis. When the horrific events of October 7 shook the nation and the Jewish world, Naveh, along with Israel Bonds National and International Chairman of the Board, Andrew M. Hutter, MD, led an extensive global financial response that surpassed all expectations, raising over $4.8 billion for the State of Israel from that heinous attack until today.

Since its founding in 1951, Israel Bonds has generated over $54 billion in worldwide sales, establishing itself as a vital pillar of Israel's financial stability and one of the most successful vehicles for investment in Israel’s future. Under the joint leadership of Naveh and Dr. Hutter, the organization has more than doubled its annual sales, strengthened ties with Jewish communities, and broadened its investor base.

Naveh, a lawyer, longtime public servant, and entrepreneur, has reinvigorated Israel Bonds’ mission, transforming the 74-year-old institution into a modern economic bridge between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora, turning solidarity into tangible support by empowering individuals to say, 'I stand with Israel' through every bond invested.

At the upcoming event, Naveh will reflect on how Israel Bonds channeled a wave of support into historic action and share what’s next for the financial institution as it moves into a new chapter, one focused on innovation, accessibility, and engaging the next generation of investors.

“Many people around world stood with Israel in its darkest hour,” Naveh has said. “That solidarity was expressed not just in words, but in action, and in investments through Israel bonds. When you invest in Israel bonds, you build a bond with Israel.”

From the Knesset to the boardroom, Dani Naveh continues to shape Israel’s future, one bond at a time.

Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds (“DCI”) is a broker-dealer that sells Israel bonds. The content in this article was prepared by DCI and the Jerusalem Post as part of a paid advertising campaign for DCI. This is not an offering which can be made only by prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing to fully evaluate the risks associated with investing in Israel Bonds. Member FINRA.