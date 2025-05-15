The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference Returns With Global Leaders

The prestigious Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, sponsored by Bank Leumi, held at the iconic Pierre Hotel in New York City, returns this year in the midst of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. From high-level diplomats and lawmakers to CEOs, and cultural icons.

The conference will be inaugurated with an exclusive VIP gala evening, a tribute to the heroes of ZAKA on May 18 under the leadership of Dr. Phil McGraw.

The lineup of speakers features U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Haim Taib, President of the Jerusalem Post NY Conference President and Founder of Mitrelli Group and the Menomadin Foundation, Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Hanan Friedman, CEO of Bank Leumi, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon, U.S. Representative Brian Mast, National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz, among others. Additionally, the program will showcase contributions from tech leaders, IDF veterans, medical innovators, and notable personalities, such as entrepreneur Julia Haart, and social media influencers Nuseir Yassin (Nas Daily), Montana Tucker, Emily Austin, Miriam Haart and more.

On an economic angle, the conference will feature Dani Naveh, President and CEO of Israel Bonds; Juan Delgado, Co-CEO of Hamilton Lane; and Limor Becker, Head of Israel at Hamilton Lane. Amit Lang, CEO of Mekorot, and Ofer Yannay, Chairman of Nofar Energy, will discuss strategic infrastructure. Additional economic and innovation leaders include Nili Shalev, CEO of the Israel Export Institute; David Zakin, Founder and CEO of Key Elements Group; Sigal Barzelay; and Gon Soussana of Ayalim.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Dr. Merav Galili, CEO of the Menomadin Foundation.

Medical innovation and emergency response will take center stage with Gilad Erdan, Global President of Magen David Adom; Dr. Noam Yehudai, Director of Tzafon Medical Center (Poriya); and a joint session with Dr. Erez Barenboim and Ran Sa’ar of Assuta Ashdod Public Hospital and Maccabi Healthcare Services. The program will also feature Mark Bailen, Legal Counsel of the TV Abraham World Herald Tribune. Additionally, photographer Chen Schimmel's exhibition "OCTOBER 7TH : BEARING WITNESS" will be showcased.

In-depth interviews will include regional voices such as Tamir Idan, Head of the Sdot Negev Regional Council; Eyal Gabbai, Chairman of Meuhedet; Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Region; Chaim Bibas, Mayor of Modiin-Maccabim-Reut; and Lee Ziv, VP of Sales at Chen & Itay Gindi. Adv. Edan Kleiman of the Zahal Disabled Veterans Organization and Adv. Avichai Kahana of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration will also deliver addresses, alongside Sharon Brownstone of EL AL, in a special award segment.

A joint interview will bring together Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart of Nefesh B’Nefesh, while survivors Keith and Aviva Siegel will share their harrowing experience of Hamas captivity. Jason Greenblatt and Dr. Dan Diker of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs will lead a timely discussion on Arab-Israeli diplomacy. Additional panels will include “Beyond the Battlefield,” featuring Nitsana Darshan-Leitner and Adv. Yael Yativ, and “Engines of Resilience,” with Zalman Duchman of Colel Chabad, Tema Klausner of World Emunah, Prof. Eduard Yakubov of HIT, and leaders of the Ayalim Association.

The day will include a special award presentation and an interview with Prof. Uriel Reichman, the Founding President of Reichman University.

Additionally, there will be a TED-style talk by Col. (Res.) Jonathan Chetboun.

The event will be live-streamed on Jerusalem Post digital platforms and will welcome hundreds of in-person attendees from across the U.S., Israel, and beyond.