Star studded Gala to open Jerusalem Post Conference in New York

The 2025 Jerusalem Post Conference will kick off in New York on Sunday, May 18, with a prestigious gala in collaboration with ZAKA, attracting global Jewish leaders, security officials, philanthropists, and prominent business personalities.

The program starts at 7:30 p.m. with introductory remarks from Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein, followed by a keynote address from Haim Taib, founder and president of the Menomadin and Mitrelli Groups.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion will greet attendees, and Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron will share insights into Israel’s economic resilience. A TED-style talk will be presented by Chen Shimmel, followed by a special one-on-one interview with renowned American television personality and author Dr. Phil.

A touching video tribute to ZAKA’s volunteer responders will lead into a panel discussion titled “Beneath the Uniform: The Cost of Service, The Promise of Resilience,” moderated by Dr. Phil and featuring ZAKA volunteers Nurit Cohn, Simcha, and Yossi Landau. This discussion will explore the emotional challenges and fortitude of frontline service.

“In recent years,” said Inbar Ashkenazi, CEO of The Jerusalem Post, “The Jerusalem Post Gala has become a moving tradition that connects the U.S. and Israel,” “This year, in partnership with ZAKA, we are proud to share the mission of an organization that operates with unmatched dedication in life’s most difficult moments. It is a true privilege to bring together such influential voices on one stage.”

ZAKA CEO Dubi Weissenstern added: “ZAKA volunteers go to sleep with memories and fall asleep into nightmares. I hope this meaningful gathering will help advance our vision for the Resilience Center, which will support thousands of our volunteers suffering from PTSD. We owe them that — and we need all the help we can get.”

Grammy-winning American-Israeli violinist Miri Ben-Ari will be rounding out the evening, performing and blending music to elevate guests' spirits.