Voices of resilience: ZAKA and the Jerusalem Post unite for a night of remembrance

At a deeply moving gala event in New York City, The Jerusalem Post and emergency response organization ZAKA joined forces for a night that echoed with memory, resolve, and unity.

“We gather with a dual purpose - to remember, and to rebuild,” said Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein. Reflecting on October 7, which he called “the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust,” Klein praised ZAKA’s volunteers, who “identified, retrieved, and honored every victim, quietly, relentlessly, with dignity.”

Klein shared a personal story about ZAKA CEO Dubi Weissenstern and his longtime field partner Shuki. “They’ve answered every major attack. In the middle of each scene, Shuki (his personal assistant) pulls Dubi aside, hands him water and a phone. Dubi tells his wife, ‘I’m okay. We’re okay.’ Then they share a cigarette and go back to work. That is my therapy,” Dubi told him.

Inbar Ashkenazi, CEO of The Jerusalem Post, later said: “People came from all over the world with open hearts and unwavering commitment, to stand by Israel. The Post connects Israel to the world not just through words, but through people, values, and meaningful action.”

Dubi Weissenstern’s address highlighted this mission, urging support for ZAKA’s proposed Resilience Center. "I remember attending a meeting at The Jerusalem Post,” he said, “Where they asked, ‘Why don’t you fundraise globally?’ I replied, ‘It isn’t my strong point,’ yet here we are, partnering with The Jerusalem Post, who will support our work. Thank you to everyone at The Jerusalem Post group, including the CEO, publishers, and all employees. Thank you, in honor of our work on the streets of Israel."