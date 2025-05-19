‘This has altered your DNA’: Dr. Phil speaks with ZAKA heroes of Oct. 7

Psychologist and television personality Dr. Phil McGraw appeared on stage at The Jerusalem Post’s gala event in New York City on Sunday night, joining three ZAKA volunteers to discuss the harrowing experiences of October 7 and the psychological impact that continues to reverberate through Israeli society and the Jewish world.

Addressing the audience and the ZAKA responders seated beside him, Dr. Phil began with words of deep appreciation: “Thank you three for not only being here to share your experiences with us all, but thank you for the sacrifices you have made. This wasn’t something that you did on a given day, week or month. This is something that is written on the slate of who you are. This has altered your DNA and who you are mentally, physically and emotionally. And not only you but also your families.”

ZAKA, a volunteer organization that specializes in responding to mass casualty incidents and providing respectful recovery of the dead, has played a central role in dealing with the aftermath of the Hamas massacre on October 7. In conversation with Dr. Phil, the volunteers reflected on how the experience reshaped their identities and their view of the world.

“October 7 was a game changer,” said volunteer Nurit Cohn. “I believe that nobody is the same as they were before that day, the whole nation – not only Israelis but the whole Jewish nation. We are all dedicated to something that is bigger than life. We are a community, it is how we have survived. Now, more than ever, we need to stick together, work together and support each other.”

“I look upon our nation as someone who has been through trauma,” she continued. “And it is something we are now working to try and get back on our feet, raise our heads and be proud of who we are. We saw on October 7 how everybody was out there, helping, volunteering, doing the unimaginable. That is the spark that keeps the Jewish people going.” Dr. Phil and ZAKA volunteers seen at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, May 19, 2025 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

'From the evil to the angelic'

Dr. Phil, turning to the responders, asked how such experiences had affected their worldview. “Because from a psychological point of view,” he said, “the things that you have seen, you’ve had to contend with, you’ve had to live in the dark side of a continuum from the evil to the angelic.”

For Simcha Landau, the day marked a profound transformation. “October 7 changed my life and my view of humanity. I learned that ‘caring for each other’ does not mean only for ourselves, our families etc. Every moment caring for more and more people, it gives us a picture of humanity across the whole world. ZAKA on a daily basis, any tragedy worldwide, we are there. October 7 put us in a position that we have to care for all humanity.”

Yossi Landau, spoke of the deeply personal toll the experience had taken on him and the profound sense of responsibility he now bears: “For weeks [post October 7] I couldn’t look into my children or grandchildren’s eyes. I couldn’t look at them, I couldn’t kiss them. It increased my personal family, because another 1000 volunteers were added to my personal family.”

“We saw, when we looked in the eyes of the volunteers, we saw the pain and that they only have one mission in life – to be a parent, to raise a family and know they can do this. So for me especially, I got a family of more than 1000 volunteers and their families. I cannot raise this family without the partnership of all the nation and people around the world. This has been my personal change since October 7.”