Nefesh B’Nefesh: Medical immigration at forefront of national need

During the 2025 Annual Conference of the Jerusalem Post, co-founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart, presented an optimistic perspective on the growing trend of Aliyah, especially among Jewish youth and medical professionals. The panel was moderated by Alex Winston, the News Editor of the Post.

“After October 7, we have seen an incredible increase of Aliyah interest said Rabbi Fass, co-founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Since the war began, the visceral, emotional connection of Diaspora Jewry to Israel has been strengthened. Some expressed in advocacy or action, others in their desire to move to Israel”

This heightened connection has translated into action. “We’ve seen a wave of interest, an increase of applications from all ages, but especially youth, which is extremely promising,” he said.

Nefesh B’Nefesh meets Israel’s essential national requirements through four key pillars: Aliyah and integration, national service, national development, and Zionist education. Gelbart, the co-founder and chairman of the organization, highlighted the urgent demand for physicians. “We’re bringing 2,000 doctors over the next four to five years,” he said. “It’s a critical shortage. We’re leaving after this beautiful ceremony to go to France—there are 400 doctors waiting to make Aliyah.”

Rabbi Fass underscored the impact: “Ironically in a Jewish state, we are experiencing a dearth of physicians for a host of reasons. This international medical Aliyah program, in partnership with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Ministry of Health, has already shown incredible promise. Our target in 2024 was 300 physicians; in actuality 519 made Aliyah. It’s rebuilding the entire medical infrastructure of Israel.”

Notably, new immigrants are choosing to serve beyond the center. “They’re not just going to Jerusalem or Tel Aviv,” said Gelbart. “They’re going to the north and the south, where the need is even greater.”

Zionist education, particularly among diaspora youth, has also taken on new urgency. “Young adults today are combating anti-Semitism and anti-Israel hatred in schools,” said Gelbart. “We give them a crash course on how to respond to common accusations and to connect personally with Israel.”

Fass added, "Before they go onto campus and are hit with that wave of anti-Semitism, at least they've vocalized what Israel means to them." Winston closed with a personal note, marking his 14-year "Aliyah-versary." Gelbart smiled: "Thank God you're one of the 90,000 we've helped."