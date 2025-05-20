Montana Tucker: Using fame and social media to stand up for the Jewish people

Montana Tucker, a singer, dancer, and social media influencer with more than 14 million followers, has emerged as one of the most prominent voices defending Israel and combating antisemitism in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Annual New York Conference, Tucker described her activism as a continuation of her family legacy – she is the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors.

“My grandparents always spoke out for what they believed in,” Tucker said. “They made sure ‘Never forget, never again’ was a reality, and I’m trying to carry that on.”

Long before October 7, Tucker began using her platform – originally built through music and dance – to educate younger audiences about Jewish history. She created a 10-part docuseries titled How to Never Forget, produced with her mother, which introduced Holocaust testimonies to her predominantly Gen Z audience.

Following the Hamas massacre, Tucker immediately began speaking out on social media – despite facing severe backlash. "I lost hundreds of thousands of followers. I lost most of my brand deals," she revealed. "But it wasn't an option for me to stay silent."

She emphasized the importance of reaching audiences beyond the Jewish community, noting that many of her followers had never met a Jewish person or learned about the Holocaust. “We live in a time where people follow trends without understanding them. I knew I had to use my platform to cut through that noise,” she said.

Dancing at the Nova site

One of her most striking videos was filmed at the site of the Nova music festival massacre. The video, which begins as a dance performance and transitions into a powerful visual narrative about the attack, succeeded in engaging viewers who otherwise might not seek out information about the conflict. “It changed minds,” she said. “Sometimes you have to get creative to reach people.”

The social media influencer also recently released a documentary on the children affected by the October 7 attacks, now streaming on Paramount Plus. All proceeds from the project are being donated to the children featured in the film. “These kids deserve to have their voices heard,” she said. “This is our Shoah Foundation moment – testimonies from the children themselves.”

Looking ahead, Tucker will perform at the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah Games in Israel this July.

“It’s more important than ever for Jews around the world to come together,” she said. “Please don’t stop fighting for the hostages. I will never stop speaking up for what’s right.”