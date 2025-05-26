MDA EMT honored for heroism after losing daughter in rocket attack

Tears filled the room as Adham Safadi, a senior Magen David Adom (MDA) EMT and ambulance driver from Majdal Shams, was presented with the conference’s Award for Courage and Service at the 2025 Annual Jerusalem Post Conference in New York. This accolade, presented by former Israeli UN Ambassador and current MDA Global President Gilad Erdan along with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein, acknowledged Safadi’s “unwavering commitment" despite enduring unimaginable personal tragedy.

On July 27, a Hezbollah rocket struck a soccer field in northern Israel. Among the victims was Safadi’s 12-year-old daughter. “I saw my daughter lying on the grass… lifeless,” Safadi recalled in a moving video played for attendees. “I stood beside her, then fell to the ground and asked her forgiveness for not being able to help her.”

Despite the unbearable loss, Safadi continued doing what he’s trained to do: save lives. “I had friends beside me,” he said. “I asked them to bring blankets to cover the child, and then we heard screams. I said, I need to take a deep breath. There are still children screaming… needing help.”

Erdan, visibly emotional, called Safadi “one of the most inspiring and resilient paramedics I’ve ever known.” In his tribute, he emphasized, “Even in our darkest hour, we choose life. Even amid sorrow, we heal others. This is Adham’s story.”

Safadi was met with a standing ovation. “MDA is in the blood,” he said simply. As he accepted the award, his presence stood as a testament to bravery born not of fearlessness, but of profound love, faith, and devotion to others, even after the worst had already happened.

Written in collaboration with MDA