Ari Steinberg, chairman of Israel’s National Basketball League and the Wingate Sports Institute and CEO of Ashmoret, the financial company of Israel’s teachers’ union, told guests at the Jerusalem Post New York Conference that sports have been severely affected by the state of war that Israel has been undergoing for the past three years, and called on international sports bodies to stand firm against political pressure, and protect the integrity of sports.

“In Israel,” Steinberg said, “Training has been disrupted. Professional leagues have had to cancel games and, at times, halt entire seasons. Teams lost the ability to host international matches at home. Overseas, Israeli athletes playing for international teams are facing major challenges, including attacks from antisemitic groups, protests, boycotts by competitors, and even teams that avoid signing Israeli players for fear of losing fans.”

Steinberg noted that Israeli Olympic gold medalist Artem Dolgopyat, who trains at Wingate, was unable to compete at the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships in Indonesia after Israel’s delegation was barred from participation. In the United States, Israeli NBA star Deni Avdija has faced backlash and hostility simply for expressing pride in being Israeli. “Increasingly, Israeli athletes are finding themselves judged not by their performance, but by their nationality.”

Steinberg cited instances when Israeli sports fans were attacked, such as in November 2024, during the match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and AFC Ajax in Amsterdam, when Israeli supporters were violently attacked outside the stadium by organized anti-Israel groups. Families, children, and other Israeli fans were chased and assaulted in scenes that shocked Jewish communities around the world.



Referring to the enemies of the Jewish people and to those who oppose Israeli participation in international sports, he said firmly, “You will not break us. Israeli and Jewish athletes will continue to compete, to stand tall in the face of these attacks, and to bring pride, medals, and international achievements.”

Steinberg concluded his remarks by thanking the American Jewish community for its commitment to Israel’s future. “Education and sports are one— they are the pillars of our national strength. Your partnership, support for our education and sports, and unbreakable solidarity give us the strength to thrive and build the next generation of Israeli leaders.”