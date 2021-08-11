The Maariv Annual Business Summit 2021

The Maariv Annual Business Summit is a top-tier business and networking event meant to bring together top executives and government officials around the subjects that are most important to the Israeli economy.

Attendees will hold candid conversations about the trends, challenges and opportunities that define the success of the Israeli business and innovation arenas now and into the future.

This year, the conference will focus on:

> Technological innovation

> Financial trends in 2021 and beyond

> The micro and macro economics

> Strategy building

> Consumer awareness in the age of social networks

> Israel’s real estate bubble

> Shifts in higher education

> And more!

At the event, there will be opportunities to hear these riveting presentations, but also to meet, mingle and, for our top sponsors, to hold intimate one-on-one conversations with relevant participants.

Last year, the conference hosted close to 50 prestigious speakers, including:

> Eyal Melis, CEO of Israeli food giant Tnuva

> Gil Topaz,CEO of the Bank of Jerusalem

> Ilan Brook, CEO of HOT Mobile

> Sigal Regev Rosenberg, CEO, Meuhedet

> Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

> Foreign Minister Yair Lapid

> Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked

> Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel

> Derek Pando, Head of International Marketing at Zoom

> Anita Friedman. Chairperson, World WIZO

The Business Summit is part of a web of prestigious events put on each year by The Jerusalem Post Group to educate and inspire our readers in Israel and around the world.

The conference will be shown live on Maariv website and social networks, as well as on those of our sister publications, Walla! and The Jerusalem Post.

Previous events have drawn as many as 300,000 online viewers. Participants receive extensive coverage, including articles, opinion pieces, photo sharing and more. The combined reach will mean millions of people across the world will learn about you and your business or services.