Good news for design enthusiasts: The British brand lands in Israel

BUSTER AND PUNCH, established in 2013, brings innovative home design inspired by street culture, fashion, and music, offering everyday items with extraordinary design.

Dylan Rihan, the official importer of the brand, invested around NIS 1 million in its launch in Israel. Initially, the collections are available on a dedicated website. Rihan expresses confidence that the brand will win over Israel's design enthusiasts thanks to its unique approach, which adds a refreshing twist to any space. Rihan, who lived in London for many years, discovered the brand and fell in love with the idea of transforming ordinary household items into pieces full of inspiration and character.

BUSTER AND PUNCH was founded by designer Massimo Buster Minale, a motorcycle designer from East London, who brought his industrial design expertise to interior design. The brand blends industrial aesthetics with meticulous artistry, using durable and unconventional materials while drawing influences from London street culture. The brand has already achieved success in Europe and the United States, featuring unique collaborations with street artists and fashion designers that bring a fresh perspective. The entrepreneur and importer Dylan Rihan (credit: Ram Levi)

In Israel, the current offerings include collections of LED lights, light switches, pendant lamps, mirrors, candle holders, handles, and home hardware. The brand promises to deliver an unconventional and inspiring design experience for every home.