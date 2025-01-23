Dare to be different: Home design trends for 2025

KARE continues to innovate and surprise with a fresh spirit in the world of home design, offering bold interpretations of classic furniture and designs that complement modern lifestyles. For over 40 years, KARE has ensured that furniture is not just functional but also full of character and uniqueness, adding soul to spaces and remaining beloved for years.

With high-quality materials and groundbreaking designs, every piece from KARE becomes an impressive work of art in its own right. The stunning combination of colors, shapes, and styles has made the brand a household name in interior design worldwide.Today, through a network of 120 franchisees in over 50 countries, KARE spreads its unique vision: "The fun begins at home."

The new 2025 collection focuses on two main trends: "Dare to Be Different" and "Sleek & Chic."

KARE, NIS 4,169 (credit: PR)

Dare to Be DifferentThis trend celebrates individuality and self-expression with bold, unconventional designs. Eye-catching shapes and unique color palettes create furniture and accessories that blend functionality with personality. It invites us to live authentically and embrace innovation, resulting in spaces that reflect creativity, joy, and the distinctive style of their owners.

Within this trend, the brand has developed the following micro-trends:

Pastel Meets Statement: As soft colors gain popularity, the focus is on pastel shades that are not only gentle but also daring, adding personality to any space. Items inspired by organic shapes and extravagant tableware with unique patterns showcase pastel colors in striking designs.

Art in Everyday Life: This trend emphasizes art as a central element of interior design. Furniture and accessories transform into artistic masterpieces with extraordinary designs and expressive artistry. By incorporating art into daily life, functional objects become aesthetic statements, turning living spaces into stages for personal artistic tastes. Highlights include new lamps with animalistic designs featuring faux fur, graffiti prints, and colorful elements in sofas.

KARE, NIS 12,169 (credit: PR) Sleek & Chic

This trend showcases minimalist elegance with a modern touch, reflected in clean and precise forms, refined details, and meticulous design. Each piece seamlessly combines functionality and aesthetics, using high-quality materials that create a balance of calmness and order. These designs cater to modern lifestyles, offering practical and stylish furniture that serves as a design icon and provides everyday comfort. Their simple beauty fits effortlessly into any space while maintaining contemporary and high-quality standards.

Within this trend, the brand has developed the following micro-trends:

Geometric Perfection: This micro-trend features precise, clear lines defined as geometric and minimalist shapes. Examples include tables and consoles made from geometric graphite bodies combined with dark bubble glass surfaces.

Monochrome Magic: Another aspect of the Sleek & Chic trend is a love for monochromatic color palettes. Shades of brown, beige, and gray dominate, often combined with glossy surfaces or matte accents. Notable pieces include furniture in the trending 'Greige' and 'Mocha Mousse,' Pantone’s color of 2025.

Function Meets Form: Minimalism doesn’t mean boring. This micro-trend focuses on designs where aesthetics and functionality go hand in hand. Furniture made from solid mango wood in contemporary shapes, as well as products crafted from ash wood coated with luxurious dark brown lacquer and combined with metal, offer a sophisticated and elegant look.

Price Range: Accessories and decorative items starting at NIS 139, furniture sets starting at NIS 1,900, lighting fixtures starting at NIS 429, textiles starting at NIS 159, artwork starting at NIS 459, and rugs starting at NIS 2,069.

Visit KARE at their showroom: Moshe Levi 11, UMI Building, Rishon Lezion.