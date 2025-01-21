A design eye: The eyewear store unlike any other

The Project: Boutique store for the luxury optical brand You & Eye in Ir Yamim Mall, Poleg

If you've recently visited Ir Yamim Mall in Netanya, you’ve likely noticed or even stepped into the boutique store of You & Eye. The store offers a wide selection of sunglasses, eyeglasses, and contact lenses from the world’s leading brands. Strategically located near the mall entrance and escalators, its striking design ensures it stands out. Design: Niv Shani (credit: Limor Zomer)

"In a mall setting, the design challenge is twofold," explains Niv Shani, owner of the eponymous interior design studio responsible for the store's layout. "The space needs to stand out among other optical stores, which often sell similar brands. As a designer, you must identify nuances that create an immediate and intriguing impact while ensuring the store attracts customers. We achieved this through the colors and materials we selected, functional lighting that enhances the ambiance, and by designing an impressive entrance façade and statement walls—two key elements in commercial space planning."

Design: Niv Shani (credit: Limor Zomer)

"The strategic location of the store—next to the mall’s entrance and escalators—creates significant foot traffic around it," Shani elaborates. "It’s visible from multiple angles, whether by visitors entering the mall or moving on the escalators. The unique location invites prolonged attention to the store, so we intentionally incorporated standout elements, such as the store’s entrance arch, designed to distinguish it from neighboring businesses. Inside, I opted for an organic, calming, and inviting color palette to create a sense of ease for those experiencing the space, whether from the inside or outside. While most optical stores feature repetitive and monochromatic designs, we chose shades and materials inspired by a marine environment: turquoise reminiscent of the sea, sandy travertine flooring, and natural wood accents."

"It was crucial for me to create a space where the displays are accessible and logical," Shani continues. "The cabinetry was installed along the store's perimeter, leaving the center completely open so customers can browse the products in a nearly 360-degree view. This layout also facilitates optimal interaction between customers and staff. To enhance the shopping experience, we incorporated two soft, rounded armchairs, creating a welcoming, lounge-like atmosphere where customers can relax with an espresso while exploring the array of options surrounding them. Above this seating area, three circular light fixtures float overhead, anchoring the space and softening the sharp geometry of the room. This focal point intrigues passersby and encourages them to step inside while addressing the spatial dynamics of the interior."

Design: Niv Shani (credit: Limor Zomer)

"Lighting was another critical focus," adds Shani. "We integrated uplighting beneath branded oak panels, creating a soft glow that contrasts with the direct lighting often used in stores, which can be harsh. The display shelves feature functional, diffused lighting that highlights the frames, ensuring their colors appear true to life, as they would in natural daylight."

Design: Niv Shani (credit: Limor Zomer) Designer Niv Shani (credit: Moshe Ivan)

"This store embodies the values and high standards of a luxury brand specializing in premium eyewear," Shani concludes. "The chain is rapidly expanding, with existing branches in leading malls and prime streets like Sheinkin in Tel Aviv. Currently, we’re hard at work designing and planning additional stores set to open soon."