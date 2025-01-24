Pack me two: Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur in Israel

The cars you see here feature a plug-in hybrid engine. This is a somewhat strange opening for a story about the launch of two flagship models from the crème de la crème of the automotive industry.

But it also tells the broader story of ultra-luxury cars. These cars, which are aimed at those for whom fuel savings might interest them only on their private jet, can't escape the movement to reduce pollutant emissions. It also tells another story about how, among those in the jet set and beyond, electricity is nice and all, but a gasoline engine is still the beating heart of a car in this caliber.

Both cars sit on a shared platform and share propulsion components, gearboxes, and other parts. The Continental GT and its open-top version, the GTC, will emphasize what is called "personal luxury" and sporty features, while the Flying Spur is the more practical one.

Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur in Israel (credit: Manufacturer's Website)

The current generation of the Continental, the fourth in number, was introduced in June 2024 and marks a milestone and a turning point for the manufacturer. A turning point that is more than a historical anecdote, like the front headlights, which for the first time since the 1950s, give up on 4 units and return to two. It also forgoes one of the symbols of the outgoing generation—the imposing 6.0-liter W12 engine—in favor of a 4.0-liter V8, but wait for its data before turning up your nose.

At 4.9 meters from end to end, it is 20 cm longer than its closest competitor, the Mercedes SL, and with a wheelbase of 285 cm, it adds 15 cm to the Mercedes. And if you're planning on getting one soon, make sure your parking spot is wide enough for its 2.2-meter width, including mirrors (and that’s before we calculate the space needed for its two massive doors). Despite having four seats, if you're going on a long vacation on the Tiberias Riviera, you'll need to pack all your luggage there, as its trunk (260 liters) is very modest and won't hold much. Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur in Israel (credit: Manufacturer's Website)

Despite its size, despite the addition of an engine and battery, the car's total weight of 2.5 tons has increased by only 200 kg. Much of this is thanks to the body made of a combination of steel and aluminum and aluminum body parts. In the case of the Flying Spur, the length is already 5.3 meters from nose to tail, with a wheelbase of 319 cm, befitting the "family" version of the Continental, especially if it’s a noble family.

The cabin is, of course, a complete display of luxury, material quality, and attention to detail. With endless customization options and the use of any material the customer wants, as long as it’s legal, including, as we are told by Aben - yes, what you heard, if you're in the quarry industry, you can order your Bentley with stone or marble dashboard cladding.

The dashboard is digital, with a central display for the radar system, and the 12.3-inch screen can rotate to an analog instrument display or a sealed panel as in the outgoing generation. For perspective, there are more than 111 paint combinations and no fewer than 22 leather shades to choose from. Fearing for the safety of the keys on the keyboard, we won't go through all the finish options, accessories, and additions, and will summarize them as "everything." Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur in Israel (credit: Kenan cohen)

At the front of both cars, there's a completely new engine replacing the W12, which ceased production in 2024 due to non-compliance with air pollution standards. It is replaced by a 4.0-liter V8 engine with two turbochargers and electric assistance.

For those who feared, God forbid, that reducing the cylinders and volume would affect its ability to move, don't worry. The new engine produces 782 hp from the combination of electric and gasoline power, compared to the 659 hp of the outgoing generation, and the torque is 102 kg·m. Acceleration to 100 km/h in the GT version takes 3.2 seconds, in the open GTC version 3.4 seconds, and 3.5 seconds in the Flying Spur. Both have a top speed of 335 km/h, while the Flying Spur reaches 285 km/h. The power is transmitted to all four wheels via a dual-clutch gearbox. Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur in Israel (credit: Kenan cohen)

Since it's a plug-in hybrid, there’s also an electric motor and battery. The motor is on the drive shaft (allowing for continued dual-drive operation in electric mode), and the battery is located behind the rear axles, which is why the trunk is small, and the weight distribution is slightly better than the outgoing generation, 49:51 in favor of the rear, in the absence of 12 cylinders in the front. The 23 kWh battery provides a declared electric range of 80 km and can travel at speeds of up to 140 km/h. In the Flying Spur, the range is slightly shorter at 76 km. Flying Spur (credit: Manufacturer's Website)

Before the prices, we ask the standing readers to sit down, and the seated readers to get a glass of water. Got it? Okay. The price of the new Continental GT starts at NIS 2.587 million. For the open GTC version, you’ll start at NIS 2.855 million. For those who choose the Flying Spur for its practicality, there’s good news—it’s cheaper, starting at NIS 2.437 million.

In terms of local competition, we mentioned the Mercedes SL, which could serve as an alternative to the GT. In the case of the Flying Spur, competing with the Rolls-Royce "Ghost" or the Maybach versions of the S-Class, there is really no alternative, as neither are imported regularly.