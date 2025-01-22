The popular Skechers sneakers - now in boot version

For winter 2025, Skechers presents the bestseller – the popular UNO sneakers, now available as boots! These boots, featuring fur accents, are designed in a clean, urban style that complements any look and upgrades it to a trendy, modern, and stylish appearance. Available in a color palette of white, olive green, classic black, and cream.

The UNO collection is highly popular and has become a global bestseller, combining fashion and trends with uncompromising comfort. They feature Skech-Air technology with a visible air cushion that provides height, support, and stability for the foot, along with an Air-Cooled Memory Foam® insole – a unique technology that adapts to the foot's shape, ensuring ventilation throughout the day.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, develops and designs footwear, clothing, and accessories with a variety of technologies that ensure optimal comfort, emphasizing uncompromising quality at accessible prices. The brand has 25 stores in Israel, an online store at skechers.co.il, and over 400 wholesale sales points.

Promotional price: NIS 284.90 instead of NIS 379.90, valid until January 31. Available at Skechers stores and online.