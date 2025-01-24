A razor combining soap and aloe vera for softening the skin

The international brand INTUITION launches a disposable razor with built-in solid soap, delivering a smooth and radiant look without the need for shaving foam.

A disposable sensitive razor wrapped in solid soap—just wet it with water and shave. INTUITION's shaving experience with built-in solid soap, previously available only in reusable razors, is now available for the first time in a convenient, compact disposable razor.

The razor offers a gentle touch on the skin and includes a formula with a hint of aloe vera to soften the skin during shaving. The blades are surrounded by solid soap for an easy and quick shave without the need for additional shaving gel.

Perfect for a first shave—featuring four flexible blades that help minimize cuts and eliminate the worry of shaving. The razor is designed to fit the body’s curves, with a pivoting head and four blades that adapt to the contours of the legs and body for comfort and a closer shave.

Price: NIS 36.90 for 2 razors

Available at: Pharmacies