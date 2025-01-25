Like a dream: The alternative that lets you escape reality

The Project: White Pool Playground at B.S.R. Towers in Petah Tikva

White Pool Playground at B.S.R. Towers in Petah Tikva Interior Design: Einav Dinovich, graduate of Barbara Berzin's interior design studio

Einav Dinovich, graduate of Barbara Berzin's interior design studio Photography: Einat Dekel

The new, two-story playground spans an impressive 800 square meters. It is designed for families and children aged 2 to 16, offering a unique gaming experience that combines fantasy worlds with dynamic urban design under one roof.

"White Pool is one of the largest playground networks in Israel, owned by Lior Roash and Itay Rozenblit. It currently has eight branches (I had the pleasure of designing four) and plans to open three more soon," shares Dinovich. "The network’s mission is to create conceptual and exciting spaces featuring an enormous white ball pool containing no less than 300,000 balls, along with unique extreme facilities produced by the company 2 Ninja."

The basement floor (credit: EINAT DEKEL) The basement floor (credit: EINAT DEKEL)

"The atmosphere in each branch is very dynamic and joyful—thanks in large part to the special design, stunning lighting, and lively music. As a designer, my vision was to create an exceptional family experience where parents and children can disconnect from their routine and immerse themselves in an energetic and imaginative adventure."

Magic and Adventure on the Ground Floor

"Leading up to the opening of the new branch, I faced an exciting challenge: how to design a two-story playground that integrates different design worlds while creating a cohesive and intriguing experience. The goal was for visitors to feel as though they were stepping into a magical world from the very first moment. Therefore, I designed the entrance floor inspired by realms of magic and adventure, using a vibrant color palette of pink, blue, turquoise, and yellow."

The basement floor (credit: EINAT DEKEL) The basement floor - ball pool (credit: EINAT DEKEL)

These colors were carefully chosen to evoke a cheerful and exciting vibe, creating an inviting and bold atmosphere at first sight. The combination of these hues with surreal shapes resulted in a boundless dream-like sensation. I also incorporated rich lighting and graphic elements with rounded fonts and white ball designs that conceptually connect to the ball pool on the lower level, completing the visual concept. The lighting plays a key role, not only functionally illuminating the space but also creating a multi-sensory atmosphere meant to make visitors feel as though they’ve entered an imaginary world where anything is possible.

Connecting the Floors for an Inspiring Experience

The structure includes two floors: the reception area and snack bar are on the ground floor, while the playground is located in the basement. "I aimed to create a harmonious connection between the floors while maintaining a seamless and cohesive experience," says the designer. "The connection is achieved through escalators, an elevator, and a dramatic 20-meter-long slide that is undoubtedly one of the main attractions. It serves as much more than a transition—it is a central element that takes visitors from the fantasy world of the ground floor to the urban dynamism of the lower level."

The entrance (credit: EINAT DEKEL) The entrance floor (credit: EINAT DEKEL) The basement floor - ball pool (credit: EINAT DEKEL)

"The company responsible for manufacturing the slide, as well as all the extreme facilities in the space, is 2 Ninja, owned by my husband Adi Dinovich and his partner Ofer Fischler. They also handled the carpentry work installed in the venue. The combination of their technical capabilities and my vision as a designer resulted in an extraordinary outcome with a particularly high level of finish. The slide was designed with flowing lines, making it visually striking and emblematic of the venue's thrilling experience. For those opting to descend to the lower level (the ball pool floor) via the staircase, we created an impressive light fixture with a diameter of 1.5 meters, composed of 25 balls that change colors. It illuminates the transition and prepares visitors for the dynamic atmosphere of the lower level."

The entrance (credit: EINAT DEKEL) The entrance to the slides (credit: EINAT DEKEL) The entrance (credit: EINAT DEKEL)

"In the transition between the two levels, the design language changes entirely," the designer explains. "I wanted the atmosphere to become energetic, youthful, and dynamic. Therefore, I designed walls with unique wallpapers and others featuring graffiti in ultra-colors. In these areas, the lighting is more pronounced to amplify the color play, significantly enhancing the adrenaline-filled vibe throughout the space."