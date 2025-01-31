Mothers do not hoard: New study on consumption patterns that can save you money

A groundbreaking study conducted by the SFI Group last month reveals the impressive scope of activity of the Mothers Do Not Hoard network, which creates a closed economic circle, shifts consumption patterns, and promotes savings for families in Israel.

The network has been revealed as a unique model of a sharing economy, operating through hundreds of WhatsApp and Facebook groups on a fully voluntary, non-profit basis. It currently has about 144,000 members in 244 groups across Israel and in Israeli communities abroad.

91% of participants donate at least one item each month, with an average of 2.9 items per person. At the same time, 82% reported collecting at least one item each month, with an average of 1.7 items each. The most significant statistic: 66% of participants reported that they collect items from the group instead of buying new ones.

78% of participants involve their children in the donation and collection processes, thus educating them about conscious consumption. 25% of members said that in the past they would have thrown away items, but now they donate them through the group.

Yaron Neudorfer, CEO and founder of the SFI Group, says: "Our research on the 'Mothers Do Not Hoard' network highlights the tremendous potential of community-based sharing economy models. The data shows that this is a socio-economic system that not only reduces costs for families but also changes consumption patterns and strengthens values of sustainability and sharing." The ''Generous Coat Rack'' wardrobe of the Bnei Shimon Regional Council (credit: Gili Benshimul)

Tamar Maibom, founder of the Mothers Do Not Hoard community, adds: "The research with SFI is the first time we are looking deeply at our initiative in a systematic way. The insights help us shape the way forward to continue making an impact and expand our circles of change."

The second-hand trend in the world of sustainability is also infiltrating workplaces. In the Bnei Shimon Regional Council, employees initiated and built a clothing rack they call the Generous Coat Rack, where they exchange clothes, toys, shoes, and accessories among themselves. Employees bring items and clothes they no longer need, and others take what suits them, all free of charge.

Shirley Bashan-Onner, environmental education coordinator in Bnei Shimon, says: "The idea was based on three leading values: Sustainability – encouraging the reuse of clothes and items and reducing unnecessary consumption, social connection – enabling all council employees to donate and receive clothes and items in a dignified manner, and economic solution – a circular economy aimed at preventing waste." Second-hand store (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

Bashan-Onner says the initiative was enthusiastically received by employees: "The Bnei Shimon Regional Council, known as a green council, views the 'Generous Coat Rack' as an integral part of our overall sustainability policy. The initiative integrates with a variety of environmental and social activities promoted by the council and serves as an example of how sustainability values can be embedded in everyday life."