The Netflix Index determines: This is the fastest internet provider in Israel

The communications group Partner is the Israeli internet provider that maintained its lead throughout 2024, according to the Netflix Index, which measures the best performance when streaming content from the streaming giant during peak hours.

According to the latest index, Partner once again tops the list with an average speed of 3.4 Mbps, followed by other Israeli internet providers. Once again, Partner achieved the highest rating measured globally, sharing the top spot with leading international providers.

Among the 60 countries measured worldwide, Israel shares second place on the chart along with 39 other countries, presenting an average speed of 3.2 Mbps. The first place is held by Hong Kong, Singapore, and Spain with an average speed of 3.4 Mbps. The lowest average speed recorded is in Venezuela at 2.4 Mbps, followed closely by Vietnam, the Dominican Republic, and Pakistan.

Partner’s VP of Engineering, Yigal Giladi (credit: YANAI YEHIEL)

Partner is the provider with the widest fiber offering in Israel, the only one capable of offering fiber services to every household where fiber infrastructure exists (a potential of about 2.5 million households), thanks to its independent infrastructure and agreements signed with other infrastructure companies. According to the company’s latest report, Partner has 421,000 fiber subscribers.

Partner’s VP of Engineering, Yigal Giladi: “Our fiber connection directly to the servers of global internet giants like Google, Facebook, Netflix, and others proves itself. The connection ensures a fast and stable browsing experience with low latency, less affected by international traffic congestion.”