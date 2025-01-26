Between the drops: How to upgrade your home despite temperature changes?

Adding textiles to your home is a quick and accessible way to create warmth and softness. While Israel's weather doesn’t necessitate drastic seasonal changes, the proper integration of textiles can make any space feel more inviting and cozy.

Planning and Design by Omer Tal (credit: SHIRAN CARMEL) Linen ELLA DECOR (credit: Yehudit Hofman Majar)

Rugs: Design Warmth Underfoot

Rugs form the foundation for creating warmth in your home. A thick rug with long fibers and dark colors is especially suitable for winter. It defines the space, adds a design layer, and enhances comfort. In spring, you can replace it with a lighter, thinner rug.

Curtains: A Pleasant Layer of Insulation

In homes located in colder areas, it is recommended to add heavy fabric curtains like velvet, jute, or linen. These curtains create a barrier between the interior and the cold outside while adding depth and warmth to the design.

Interior design Sapir Cohen Litichevskey‎, courtesy of ELLA DECOR (credit: SHAI EPSTEIN) Linen ELLA DECOR (credit: Yehudit Hofman Majar)

Pillows and Blankets: Wrapping the Room in Layers of Softness

Winter is the season of layering – not only in clothing but also at home. Adding knit and wool pillows, along with cozy blankets, creates a pleasant and inviting ambiance. A beautiful, luxurious blanket not only provides warmth but also complements the design of your living room or bedroom.

ELLA DECOR (credit: ELLA DECOR) Ella Shlomov (credit: HADAR DOLAN)

Colors That Create Warmth

Brown shades add a sense of stability and warmth to the home. While summer is dominated by beige and sandy tones, in winter, it is recommended to introduce brown or darker hues. Combining dark tones with black accents adds depth and a smoky look that is particularly fitting for the cold season. For bedding, opt for dark-colored Egyptian cotton and avoid cooler fabrics like satin.

Adapting to Your Home's Design Style

Matching textile items to your home’s dominant style will ensure a harmonious result.

ELLA DECOR (credit: ELLA DECOR) ELLA DECOR (credit: ELLA DECOR)

Dare to Add Personal TouchesItems like pillows with iconic patterns (houndstooth, herringbone, checks) and unique fabrics like velvet or corduroy can add depth and character to your space.