Pack a suitcase—you’re staying home. Wait, what?

Suitcases—a word that always evokes the scent of a vacation. We’re used to packing them, leaving home for a few days, returning, and unpacking. However, suitcases aren’t just for travel. They can be a smart and stylish storage solution at home while adding a personal and decorative touch to any room. You can incorporate them into your living room, bedroom, office, or any space that requires additional storage in a creative way. This way, not only will you keep your home organized, but you’ll also make clever and decorative use of items you already own.

Yarden Wachs, CEO of Samsonite Israel, shares tips on how to use suitcases as a smart and organized storage solution at home.

An Old Suitcase = A Decorative Item

Using suitcases for clothing and personal item storage – if you live in a small home or have limited space, suitcases are an excellent solution for storing clothes, linens, toys, or any items you don’t use often. You can place the suitcases under the bed, in a closet, or in a corner of the bedroom. Extra-large suitcases can store large quantities of items and can even double as decorative surfaces for items like cushions or lighting, adding a sense of unique design.

Suitcases as furniture – storage and style in the living room. What’s more creative than using an old suitcase as a piece of furniture? If you have unused old suitcases, you can turn them into a side table or even a decorative shelf. Simply place the suitcase on the floor and use it to store books, magazines, baskets, or any other items. You can place candles or a table lamp on top, making it an integral part of the room’s overall design.

Suitcases as baskets for storing small items – instead of leaving small items like jewelry, toys, or tools scattered around the house, use suitcases as storage boxes. Some suitcases come with internal compartments that help organize items neatly, allowing you to find everything easily without searching for long. Be sure to choose a suitcase of the right size for the items you want to store. Samsonite PROXIS (credit: PR)

Adding Decoration and Style with Old Suitcases - the beauty of old suitcases is that they are not only functional but also add character to any space in the home. If you have old or vintage suitcases, you can integrate them as decorative elements—even without opening them. Place the suitcases in visible spots, such as near the entrance or in a corner of the living room, and they will serve as impressive design accessories that catch the eye and give your home a unique touch of nostalgia and style.

Suitcases for storing craft supplies or hobbies – if you enjoy crafts or hobbies such as sewing, painting, knitting, or collecting, suitcases can serve as an excellent storage space. A suitcase can act as your “mobile studio”—a place to store all your craft materials neatly. Additionally, it’s always ready to take with you if you need to work outside your home.

Turning a suitcase into a shoe storage box – one of the coolest ways to use suitcases at home is to repurpose them for shoe storage. With internal dividers or pockets, the suitcase can organize shoes neatly and conveniently, especially if you don’t have much closet space. You’ll find every pair of shoes easily while keeping your home tidy.