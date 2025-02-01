Starting at NIS 99: Factory 54 opens a new outlet for luxury brands

Factory 54 opened an upscale pop-up store this morning (Wednesday) at the Arena Mall in Herzliya in preparation for relocating to the BIG Glilot shopping center. The new store features unprecedented discounts of up to 90% on a variety of items for women, men, and children from leading luxury brands, including VALENTINO, DOLCE & GABBANA, BALENCIAGA, ISABEL MARANT, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TOMMY HILFIGER.

Roni Irani, founder and co-owner of the Irani Group, stated: "We are excited to offer our customers a fresh and unique shopping experience that combines luxury, quality, and trendiness. This is an unprecedented sale in the Israeli market, granting access to the world's top luxury brands under extraordinary conditions." The FACTORY54 Pop-Up at Arena (credit: MOSHI GITTLIS)

Spanning a spacious area, the store showcases thousands of unique items from the Winter 2024 collection alongside previous seasons. The total value of the items is estimated at approximately NIS 50M, with prices ranging from NIS 19.9 to NIS 15,560.

This is not the first time the brand has opened an outlet store. Factory 54 also operates an outlet store in Jaffa Port, but the primary difference lies in the wider variety of items and prices. For the first time, luxury brand items can be found for as little as NIS 99—and there are quite a few of them. The store features an entire section of items priced at levels never before seen in Israel when it comes to luxury brands. JACQUEMUS at FACTORY 54, NIS 1,995 after discount (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Alongside the shopping experience, visitors can enjoy Factory 54's in-store café, offering a selection of coffee beverages from Mae, Matcha from Mix & Matcha, fine wines, and pastries from Dallal Bakery.

The store will operate until stock runs out.