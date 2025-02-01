Winter shopping gift: Euro drops, cheaper flights, and peak sales

A rare combination of circumstances makes this winter the perfect time for a shopping holiday in Europe: The euro exchange rate has dropped to NIS 3.7, international airlines are returning to Israel and reducing flight prices, and at the same time, the traditional winter sales in Europe are at their peak.

The gradual return of airlines such as Wizz Air, Ryanair, and British Airways to Israeli skies increases supply and creates competition, leading to a significant drop in flight prices to major European destinations. Combined with the low euro exchange rate, which gives the shekel significant purchasing power, a rare opportunity is created to maximize the European shopping experience. Vienna (credit: Daniel Plan, Unsplash)

Vienna: Austrian Elegance at Affordable Prices

Vienna is primarily known for its magnificent architecture, historic cafes, and famous opera, but the Austrian capital also hides an exciting shopping scene. The imperial city successfully combines modern shopping malls with traditional boutique stores, and now, thanks to the favorable euro exchange rate, prices have become particularly attractive for Israeli tourists.

In the city center, the legendary "Steffl" department store is a must-visit for any shopping enthusiast. This historic building, considered one of the city's landmarks, houses top international brands alongside local Austrian designers. A favorite department among locals is the gourmet section in the basement, offering traditional Austrian delicacies at fair prices.

Kärntner Straße, known among locals as "Vienna's shopping street," stretches over one and a half kilometers of shops, from luxury boutiques to well-known international chains. The street leads from the famous Vienna Opera House to the historic Stephansplatz square, with traditional cafes scattered along the way — a perfect place to rest between shopping stops.

The famous Ringstrasse also offers plenty of shopping opportunities. Here, you'll find a fascinating mix of fashion stores, accessory boutiques, and traditional workshops specializing in leather and jewelry. During sales, prices drop significantly.

The surprising attraction in Vienna is the historic Naschmarkt. Beyond being a colorful food market, it hosts a huge flea market on weekends, where you can find everything from rare vintage items to modern accessories at bargain prices. Locals recommend arriving early in the morning to grab the best deals.

Tip: In January and July, Vienna hosts huge sales, with stores offering discounts of up to 70%. As in other Eurozone countries, you can also enjoy VAT refunds on purchases above a certain amount, making the experience even more worthwhile.

Paris: The Fashion Capital at Accessible Prices

The prestigious image of Paris as the world's fashion capital may deter many, but the reality is surprising: Beyond the luxurious boutiques on the Champs-Élysées, the city offers a wealth of shopping options for every budget, especially now with the favorable euro exchange rate.

Galeries Lafayette, the stunning historic department store from the 19th century, is more than just a shopping complex — it is a true cultural attraction. Seven floors of shopping are spread beneath the famous glass dome, with a culinary treasure hiding in the basement: A gourmet food section with surprisingly affordable prices for authentic French delicacies. On the upper floors, you'll find international brands alongside local designers, and the panoramic view of the city from the rooftop is breathtaking.

Le Marais represents the other side of Parisian shopping. The streets, paved with ancient cobblestones, lead to independent boutiques, meticulously curated vintage stores, and studios of young designers. The store Thanx God I'm a V.I.P has become a local icon, with an impressive vintage collection organized by era. On weekends, the neighborhood comes alive, with Parisians flooding the boutiques and cafes in search of the best deals. Milan Streets (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Milan: More Than Just Luxury Brands

Prices in Milan, Italy's fashion capital, have always deterred tourists, but combining a favorable euro exchange rate with knowing the right places can make the experience particularly rewarding. Via Montenapoleone is famous for its luxury boutiques, but the city hides countless opportunities for smart shopping.

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of the oldest shopping complexes in the world, is a stunning glass palace from the 19th century. Even if prices at the luxury boutiques are high, strolling between the magnificent arches and mosaic floors offers an exceptional visual experience. But the real surprise lies outside the city — the Serravalle Designer Outlet. This massive complex, about an hour’s drive from the city (with scheduled shuttles), offers discounts of 30-70% on Italian and international luxury brands, with over 300 stores.

Corso Buenos Aires, the longest shopping street in Europe, offers an excellent alternative for bargain hunters. Along the street, you'll find a mix of international and local chains at reasonable prices. The neighboring Brera district offers a more authentic experience, with local boutiques and a true Italian atmosphere. True bargain lovers should not miss Il Salvagente, a highly regarded outlet for Italian brands. Barcelona (credit: INGIMAGE)

Barcelona: A Mediterranean Shopping Celebration

Beyond being home to well-known fashion chains like ZARA and Mango, Barcelona offers a unique shopping experience that blends traditional Spanish fashion with contemporary design. From the ancient alleys of the Gothic Quarter to the modern avenues of the Eixample, the Catalan city offers a fascinating mix of shopping opportunities.

Passeig de Gràcia, known as the city's luxury avenue, hides much more than just boutiques of famous brands. Alongside Chanel and Gucci, you'll find traditional Spanish stores like Santa Eulalia, a historic fashion house operating since 1843. The modernist architecture and stunning window displays make wandering here an experience in itself.

El Born, one of the city's oldest and most beautiful districts, is the ideal place to discover local designers and unique boutiques. The narrow alleys are filled with original concept stores, artists' studios, and hidden vintage shops. Això has become a must-visit for vintage and independent fashion lovers, especially due to its fair prices and carefully curated selection.

Portal de l'Angel, on the other hand, is the city's busiest shopping street, with all the popular Spanish fashion chains at affordable prices. La Roca Village, a luxury outlet 40 minutes from the city, offers discounts of up to 60% all year round on international and local brands. Prague (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Prague: The European Surprise

Forget everything you thought about shopping in Prague — this stunning city is much more than just Bohemian crystals and puppets. With the favorable euro exchange rate and relatively low prices in the Czech Republic, now is the perfect time to discover one of Europe's most surprising shopping cities.

PALLADIUM, a striking 5-story shopping center in the city center, represents the new face of Czech shopping. The building, housed in a restored historic palace, offers more than 170 stores.

Fashion Arena Prague Outlet, located about 20 minutes from the city center (with free shuttle service), has become a well-kept secret for bargain hunters. The complex offers discounts of 30-70% on international brands year-round. Local tip: Visit during the week — weekends are particularly crowded with shoppers from across Central Europe.

The real charm of Prague is revealed in the Old Town. On Pařížská Street ("Paris Street"), you'll find all the luxury brands, but the nearby alleys hide true treasures: Boutiques of young Czech designers, charming vintage shops, and art galleries offering local creations at surprisingly low prices. Havelská Market, operating since the 13th century, offers an authentic glimpse into local shopping culture, with a focus on local fashion and Bohemian jewelry at especially affordable prices.