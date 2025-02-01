London and Paris are waiting: Airlines returning to Israel

With the gradual return of foreign airlines to Ben Gurion Airport after months-long suspensions, the Israel Airports Authority is preparing for a sharp increase in passenger numbers.

Already this month, January, more than 1.15 million passengers are expected to pass through Ben Gurion Airport, compared to only about 1 million in December.

Among the airlines that have already announced their return to operations in Israel are the Lufthansa Group (including Austrian, Brussels Airlines, Swiss, and Eurowings), Air France, Transavia, ITA, Air India, British Airways, and EasyJet.

At the same time, Israeli airlines are opening new flight destinations, with Arkia, for example, launching flights to New York.

However, American airlines have yet to announce their return to Ben Gurion Airport. Arkia (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The Israel Airports Authority announced that as part of its preparations, it has launched a large-scale recruitment campaign focused on security and operational roles.

In the security sector, armed security personnel, security inspectors, and employees for other roles will be recruited.

The Israel Airports Authority noted that these positions are considered desirable due to relatively good benefits, including high salaries, bonuses, and subsidized academic studies.

In the operational sector, workers will be recruited for roles in baggage handling, sorting, aircraft cleaning, and ground equipment operation.