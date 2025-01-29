More powerful, less expensive: The Dreame Z30 competes with Dyson on every front

Once, the vacuum cleaner market was dominated by a single name—Dyson. However, in recent years, brands like Dreame have started to enter more households, not just the hearts of tech enthusiasts. Dreame's new Z30 Cordless model promises to be more than just a premium product; it claims to be the most powerful vacuum in the world. Featuring advanced technology, a sleek design, and impressive specifications, the Z30 represents the global—and primarily Chinese—battle for dominance in the local vacuum cleaner market. But does it truly change the game? We set out to find out.

Design and Features

Looking at the Dreame Z30 Cordless, the resemblance to Dyson's vacuums is hard to ignore—but this is less a critique and more of a compliment. In a world where the basic structure of cordless vacuums has become standard, it’s unrealistic to expect manufacturers to innovate significantly in physical design. Sticking with a familiar and proven format is entirely logical.

The vacuum exudes a sense of luxury and premium quality, thanks to its precise color scheme and high-quality materials. The handle, made from sturdy matte black plastic, is very comfortable to use, providing a stable and pleasant grip. The battery area, also black, blends seamlessly into the overall look. In contrast, the main motor stands out with its shiny silver finish, adding an elegant touch to the design. Together, these elements create a vacuum that looks perfectly at home in a modern, stylish house.

Dreame Z30 Cordless (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

One of the most impressive design elements of the Z30 is the color screen located on the vacuum's back. Acting as an intelligent control center, the screen provides clear and detailed information. Above and below it are intuitive control buttons, allowing easy adjustment of suction levels and other settings. Once again, the screen design echoes Dyson’s familiar style—a definite plus.

The colorful display enhances user experience while delivering essential information. It shows the selected suction level, a precise graphical battery indicator, and useful alerts like filter or brush cleaning needs, air duct blockages, and battery issues. Additionally, the screen includes a unique dirt-detection sensor, providing users with real-time cleanliness feedback to maximize suction efficiency. The vacuum cleaner includes a soft roller brush designed for hard floors like parquet or ceramic tiles, featuring blue LED lighting to highlight dust (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

What’s in the Box?

The Dreame Z30 Cordless comes with an impressive array of accessories, including almost everything you might need—and even a few things you didn’t know you wanted. First, there are two delicate dust brushes, each with a unique shape, perfect for cleaning sensitive surfaces like furniture or narrow areas requiring gentle precision. Alongside these brushes is a flexible hose, making it easy to clean hard-to-reach spots—behind furniture, in tight corners, or even inside your car.

You’ll also find a mini motorized brush for efficiently cleaning upholstery and sofas. All of these accessories can be neatly stored in the included floor docking station, keeping everything organized and accessible. The central unit—the vacuum’s main motor—comes with a sturdy, high-quality extension wand that easily connects to the various attachments. For added flexibility, the package includes a flexible adapter that simplifies cleaning in awkward angles.

For pet owners, there’s a pleasant surprise: the box includes a special pet grooming brush. This accessory combines gentle grooming with effective suction, so shed fur is instantly collected without spreading around. That said, using this tool requires your pet's cooperation, which can be a challenge. In my case, however, the cats seemed to enjoy the experience.

Additionally, the package contains two more brushes for different home surfaces: a soft roller brush designed for hard floors like parquet or ceramic tiles, featuring blue LED lighting to highlight dust, and a multi-surface brush suitable for carpets, also equipped with blue LED lighting. Lastly, the box includes a useful extension pole for reaching high places such as curtains, ceilings, or upper cabinets. The box includes a special pet grooming brush (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

Performance

The Dreame Z30 Cordless is powered by a 3,200mAh battery, which the company claims provides up to 90 minutes of operation. In practice, as with most cordless vacuums, this figure depends heavily on the suction mode used. In eco mode, you might come close to this duration (though even that isn't guaranteed), but in turbo mode—offering the most impressive suction power—I got about 15 minutes of use, a limited yet expected time frame for powerful vacuums.

The vacuum boasts an impressive suction power of 310AW, which Dreame describes as "the strongest in the world." Is this an ambitious claim? Absolutely. But in practice, the power is indeed evident, especially when vacuuming carpets. During testing, the brush almost stuck to the carpet due to the suction, requiring some effort to move it. While impressive, this might make vacuuming particularly thin rugs a bit challenging.

One of the Z30’s standout features is the blue LED lighting integrated into the brush heads. This lighting helps detect hidden dirt in areas that may look clean at first glance. Using the blue light beam reminded me of the Dyson V15 Detect: areas I thought were thoroughly cleaned turned out not to be, as the light revealed invisible dust particles. Instead of being disappointed, I found the experience enjoyable, exploring every corner of my home and cleaning with a sense of satisfaction. True, Dreame didn’t invent the wheel here, but this addition is one I’ve been waiting to see in more vacuums. Dreame Z30 Cordless (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

That’s not all—the Z30 also includes an automatic suction mode that adjusts suction power based on detected dirt levels. This mode balances battery conservation with high performance, though not consistently. Personally, I would prefer to control the suction power myself rather than leave it entirely to the vacuum. On the screen, you can see the size and quantity of collected particles. In practice, though, this data didn’t excite or interest me, and I wouldn’t mind if this feature were omitted. Dreame Z30 Cordless (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

Bottom Line

Much like what we’re seeing in the electric car industry—and I know this comparison may sound far-fetched, but bear with me—Chinese brands are proving they’re no longer a derogatory term. Instead, they’re demonstrating that advanced technology, smart design, and excellent performance are possible, often at significantly lower prices than their established, high-end counterparts.

The Dreame Z30 Cordless is a perfect example. Priced at NIS 2,790, it delivers exceptional power, intelligent features, and accessories that rival—and even surpass—some of the most well-known brands in the industry. However, if you only use a vacuum occasionally or are looking for a cheaper solution, this might not be the product for you. This vacuum is designed for those who value high performance and use it regularly—not necessarily for those looking to save.