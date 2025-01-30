The leak and thereveal: The next T-Roc goes for gold

Automakers invest significant time, thought, and money in unveiling new models. Even after countless hours of design, focus groups, refinements, and the long process leading to a finished car in a showroom, they aim to create anticipation, tease the market, and capture your full attention. An unintentional and premature leak of images—especially when these show the final design without camouflage—is a surefire way to disrupt these plans. This time, it's Volkswagen's turn to find itself in a position where everyone can see the design of its new model before its official unveiling.

Here is the next generation of the Volkswagen T-Roc, set to be revealed this year as a replacement for the aging model introduced in 2017.

Two elements immediately catch the eye in these computer-generated images of the next T-Roc: the front and rear ends.

Volkswagen T-Roc (credit: Rollendereporter, screenshot)

At the front, there's an enormous grille reminiscent of Audi or the more ostentatious Cupra models. It starts just below the emblem and extends downward, flanked by two deep air intakes. The lighting units are slim and connected by an LED strip, similar to the current Golf. The rear design marks a shift in styling, with the rear pillar transitioning from slightly sloped to a more coupe-like appearance. This change is likely aimed at distinguishing it from the relatively boxy look of the Tiguan.

Speaking of the Tiguan, both it and the T-Roc share Volkswagen's MQB EVO platform, which they also share with the Golf. Therefore, it’s expected that the T-Roc will use the same engine lineup, starting with a 1.5-liter engine delivering 150 horsepower, supported by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The news here is the potential addition of the manufacturer's plug-in hybrid system in the next generation. In other models, this system offers power outputs ranging from 201 to 268 horsepower and a declared electric range of 100 km. Volkswagen T-Roc (credit: Rollendereporter, screenshot)

The combination of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain and crossover configuration seems like a natural step for the brand in the coming years. Plug-in hybrids have seen a renaissance over the past year, and this setup may serve as a middle ground for customers not yet ready for fully electric cars while helping manufacturers avoid fines from the European Union.

As for crossovers, according to the manufacturer’s data, they account for 47% of the brand's sales, with the T-Roc ranking second in crossover sales after the Tiguan.

The continued capitalizing on this success will also come in the form of an electric version of the T-Roc, expected to debut in 2026. This model will use the group’s MEB platform, and speculation suggests it may be called the ID. ROC, a name Volkswagen has already registered in the past.