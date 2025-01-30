Wolt launches an innovative subscription program and upgraded app

In an era where nearly everything is available at the click of a button, the path to the consumer’s heart lies in the experience. If we think for a moment about one commonality among global tech giants like Spotify, Netflix, or Amazon, we’ll see they don’t just offer a service but a complete digital experience, neatly packaged in one app on the customer’s device. It’s not just a playlist, TV series, or online shopping—it’s a personalized listening, viewing, or purchasing experience tailored to any mood, season, or time of day.

This digital experience has also made Wolt an integral part of our lives: step by step, it has set a new standard through its ability to adapt, upgrade, and grow alongside the changing needs of its customers. This mindset is the foundation of the latest innovation, arriving straight from the company’s global headquarters.

Wolt Plus, Wolt’s monthly subscription, officially launches in Israel today. The Wolt Plus program allows subscribers to order what they want, as much as they want, whenever they want—with no delivery fees.

“This is a combination of technological innovation, global vision, and attentiveness to customer needs. We call it the 'new Wolt experience,'” says Noa Peri, launch manager of Wolt+ in Israel. “It’s part of a global trend in digital consumption, aimed at making our lives simpler and more cost-effective. And we’re proud to be the first to introduce this model in Israel.”

Listening to Customers

Imagine this scenario: It’s a cold, rainy day, you’re curled up on the couch, and suddenly the remote control’s battery decides to die. To make things worse, your child just came home sick from school and forgot their umbrella there. All you want is a hot bowl of soup—and perhaps some acetaminophen for your child and a new umbrella for tomorrow. Oh, and let’s not forget that battery for the remote. What are the chances?

This very insight brought Wolt into our lives with a bang, transforming the world of instant deliveries into a new kind of experience: one that not only moves items from point A to point B but also enables simple, fast ordering from anywhere, anytime. Over recent years, Wolt has expanded this concept to meet evolving customer needs, adding grocery deliveries, various retail products, and even pioneering a non-prescription medication delivery service. Last year, they introduced the Double Order feature, which lets customers add a second delivery “on the way” without additional delivery fees.

“We invest heavily in identifying our customers’ next needs and addressing them,” adds Yulia Gorodischer, strategy manager at Wolt Israel. “In recent years, we’ve seen how users increasingly rely on our platform—not just for food deliveries but for nearly all their daily needs: from groceries and pharmacy products to pet stores, household items, and even fashion. That’s how Wolt+ was born—through listening to the diverse needs of customers seeking a convenient, cost-effective experience, enabling them to order as much as they want, whenever they need, without worrying about delivery fees.”

How Does It Work?

The concept behind Wolt's new subscription is simple: the freedom to order whatever you want, whenever you want, without having to think about delivery fees each time. For a fixed monthly payment of NIS 49, Wolt offers its wide range of users a clear and cost-effective solution. The price is known upfront, and the range of available products continues to grow.

The subscription allows customers to order deliveries from a variety of businesses participating in the program across the country, from restaurants and supermarkets to clothing stores and hardware shops. It’s no longer just about convenience—it’s a smart, efficient way to manage time and budget, making everything simpler, more accessible, and more cost-effective.

The Future is Already Here

Wolt didn’t stop with the launch of Wolt Plus and has already announced additional features and innovations arriving in Israel throughout the year. These include the Wolt Value program, offering discounts and special deals to customers in various regions and across different categories; an advanced search feature that allows product price comparisons; and a new service called “Wolt Package,” which will enable customers to send deliveries between two addresses via a Wolt courier.

It’s no coincidence the company is calling this the “new Wolt experience.” With a smart combination of innovative technology, an advanced business model, and a deep understanding of customer needs, Wolt+ is redefining the future of digital consumption in Israel.

In collaboration with Wolt