We’ve got our eye on Michal Peylan’s ear – where are her crazy earrings from?

For a while now, Michal Peylan’s ears have been catching our attention—not in a creepy way, of course—but it’s hard to ignore the heavily accessorized ear of the Channel 12 welfare reporter. Loyal viewers of the channel have probably noticed the cluster of piercings decorating her ear—from the lobe all the way up—featuring a variety of jewelry sets that seem to change almost every broadcast. Lately, it appears that getting the right piercings has become her “thing.”

While social media often serves as a clue for spotting budding fashionistas, in Peylan’s case, it’s not as clear-cut. Unlike some of her colleagues who enthusiastically share their fashion updates, Peylan focuses more on highlighting the issue of hostages, both on-air and on her personal Instagram. She engages actively with her followers, shedding light on important issues daily. Michal Peylan (credit: SCREENSHOT/CHANNEL 12)

On a different note, if we may briefly discuss Peylan’s style (she has become quite beloved by the public in recent months), her hairstyle perfectly complements her desire to highlight her accessorized ear. Her hair is consistently swept to the side in soft, wavy layers, and even her Instagram profile picture suggests a clear fashion statement.

Yesterday (Wednesday), during the early evening news edition hosted by Yaron Avraham, Peylan surprised viewers with a more luxurious vibe than usual. Her signature gold hoop earrings were replaced with large, sparkling diamonds. She wore three earrings in total, descending in size: a 1-carat diamond in the largest, 0.70 carats in the middle, and 0.50 carats in the smallest, each featuring a unique diamond cut that combined to create a harmonious and dazzling look on-screen.

The mesmerizing trio of earrings was provided by the boutique jewelry brand GiaGem, owned by former fashion editor Lihi Attar-Bachar. The brand specializes in luxury jewelry made with natural diamonds and uniquely cut stones. It seems the brand is gaining popularity among presenters, as Yonit Levi has chosen it more than once, and even Shir Elmaliach added a pair of gold hoops from the brand to her private collection during her recent vacation in Dubai. GiaGem (credit: courtesy of the brand)

So, how much does all this beauty cost? Peylan wore a pair of cushion-cut brilliant diamond earrings (the second one in her other ear was slightly hidden by her hair) valued at NIS 17,000, with a total weight of 2 carats. The second earring, in a classic round cut (1.40 carats per pair), and the last one, in the Lucida cut associated with Tiffany & Co., cost NIS 6,000 for a single earring.

Stylist Dana Yaron, responsible for the overall looks of the journalists we see in each broadcast, didn’t just handle the right accessories this time. The look was completed with a blue Tommy Hilfiger blazer, a white V-neck tank top, and, of course, her signature Chai necklac