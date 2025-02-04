Raz Karmi, one of the most promising goalkeepers in Israeli soccer, celebrated his birthday yesterday with a refreshing renewal, sporting bold new looks from Mania Jeans. Karmi, representing the future of Israeli sports, has joined the unique collaboration between the brand and the Premier League Administration, connecting fashion with sports.

Mania Jeans is an international fashion brand that sets the tone in young men's fashion, offering updated and trendy collections that exude presence and uncompromising style. The brand, known for its innovation and boldness, brings the hottest trends to Israeli fashion, perfectly suited to the dynamic lifestyle of today’s youth.

The collaboration with the Premier League Administration highlights the fascinating link between the field and the street, merging athleticism with fashion. Karmi, known for his talent, professionalism, and the confidence he radiates on the field, presents a new look that embodies Mania Jeans’ values: strength, confidence, and winning style.

Thus, he kicks off the new year not only with impressive professional ambitions but also with a look that sets the pace and represents the new generation – one that combines sporting excellence with an inspiring and attractive appearance.