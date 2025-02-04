Hunger? It’s not you, it’s these crazy bags collection

Let’s be honest, ladies, is there anything more fun or stylish than spicing up an outfit (whether it’s an elaborate one or the most basic) with a stunning bag that’s a little unexpected? Spoiler: there isn’t. But when it comes to accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, etc., the word "statement" has become so common and overused that it’s hard to really excite or surprise us anymore. Because let’s face it, not every slightly wide link chain is really a "statement piece" in the full sense of the word, meaning a piece with a strong fashion message. The coconut milk carton by Chanel - $8,000 (credit: GettyImages, Christian Vierig)

What does come close to that is, for example, the bag charms trend we’ve discussed in detail in the column, which has been with us since spring 2024 and is still going strong (in case you missed the memo); at least when we accessorize/dress up/embellish our bags, it involves some sort of curation of elements carefully chosen, and in return, these elements offer a glimpse into our fashion taste, as well as our hobbies, quirks, or past memories that we want to carry close to us. And now the question is, are you ready to take the next step in the fashion-forward ladder? The Matryoshka bag by Chanel - $92,500 (credit: GettyImages, Raimonda Kulikauskiene)

Fashion Category: (Not) Just for Collectors

Crazy yet perfect bags – or in other words, totally impractical but ones that add a huge statement to any look – are not a new fashion phenomenon. The late Karl Lagerfeld designed a variety of quirky and amazing bags ever since he was appointed to head the Chanel fashion house in 1983 – from the matryoshka bag ($92,500) to the silver coconut milk carton with pearl writing from the Fall/Winter 2014-5 show ($8,000).

"The creation" (in our case, alpaca) by Simon Rocha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIMONE ROCHA (@simonerocha_)

American fashion designer Tom Brown first unveiled the little dog "Hector" on the Pre-Fall 2016 runway – a fabulous couture dog bag that comes in various versions (leather - $13,600, woven straw - $6,000, and more). And luxury handbag designer Judith Leiber (a Jewish Holocaust survivor) introduced the world to the Truffle Chips clutch completely studded with crystals ($6,000) – a creation that Kim Kardashian embraced back in summer 2018 when she showed up at a "What Goes Around Comes Around" vintage retailer event, holding the fancy snack in her hand. Meanwhile, Irish designer Simon Rocha hasn’t let go of the furry "creation" bag she designed for her eponymous fashion house, which continues to feature in her collections across various versions and colors (ranging from $280 to $400 and up). By the way, it’s an alpaca! And you won’t convince us otherwise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

So what’s new under the sun? The fact that even mid-range and lower brands realized this year that bags with a statement or somewhat bizarre declarations are the trend, and it seems they really aren’t stopping themselves from going wild with designs, images, and even exaggerating. As a result, more and more brands this season are offering handbags or shoulder bags that, on the surface, seem to be intended for collectors only, but in practice, even the most outrageous of them are quickly adopted, mainly by fashion influencers with a flair for extravagance, but not only. It’s slowly trickling down to the street.

So here’s our list of bags that amazed, shocked, obsessed us, and made it to our wishlist (not necessarily in this order).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CULT GAIA (@cultgaia)

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

From the creators of Cult Gaia, we have our eye on two: the first is a plump, metallic balloon bag made of acrylic, with an upper handle and a top clasp (model Inara, NIS 1,850 on the brand’s website). The second, a brass clutch designed with inspiration from the female chest, featuring an upper clasp (model Reina, NIS 3,400 on the brand’s website). We’re interested. Very much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CULT GAIA (@cultgaia)

The (not) ugly duckling from Coach: We’re not sure which we want more. To hold it for a coffee date, pastry, and shopping with our bestie? Or cuddle with it at night in bed? Because this is a real treat – a yellow canary leather duckling bag, quilted Napa leather with an upper handle, which can be carried by the handle or casually slung across for an amazing and delightful addition to almost any look (originally NIS 1,500, but available online with great discounts).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Vazzana (@cvazzana)

Must-have for next summer – the bikini-wearing basket: Want to start summer 2025 with a unique, head-turning wicker basket? Consider the "Puccinella" model by Emilio Pucci; a curved woven basket with a colorful padded bikini and a thong on the back. It’s a joy! It comes in two versions of geometric colors, including a leather handle and an inner fabric pouch with the same print as the swimsuit – brown/purple or light blue/pink (NIS 3,100 on the brand’s website).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Montanari (@vicmontanari)

Oh Moschino, Moschino, you’re exaggerating: In this case, there are actually three "realistic" (even too much) "food" bags that are so outrageous you can’t ignore them. Moreover, the more you look at them and entertain the idea – the more you want to add one to your collection, even if it’ll never see the light of day or the outside world. Let’s start with the huge celery bag we’ve mentioned before, and not without reason. A 3D clutch measuring 60 cm, with the leaves and stalks made of Napa leather, carefully hand-crafted in two shades of green, "to add depth, harmony, and realism to the accessory," as stated on the official website (don’t faint?!). And let’s move on to the baguette, yes, yes. Another clutch, long and looking the most real and yummy – this one made with 3D printing, and promising easy access to whatever you stuff inside it. While the celery bag is priced at NIS 16,000 "only," the baguette is "cheaper" and is currently listed on the brand’s website for NIS 3,290.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Fleming (@jake.fleming)

If we thought Moschino would stop here, we were wrong, because this week they launched another mind-blowing item – a slice of pizza made of soft suede, coming with a removable strap. NIS 3,270, and it’s yours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moschino (@moschino)

And last but not least, well, this one is really just for wealthy collectors: Dreaming of the iconic mini Kelly from Hermes? Then feel free to add a new obsession to your life: The Kelly Doll. This is a model adored by collectors around the world, whimsical to the max yet captivating in the extreme – a tiny Kelly bag adorned with facial features, à la doll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hermès Club (@thehermesclub)

When they were first released to the world in 2000, these cuties were priced around $2,500. However, with production stopping in 2005, collectors began to see them in a different light, and as they became rarer and more sought after (which happens in proportion), prices skyrocketed. In 2015, the first edition of the "Kelly Doll" was sold at auction for $20,000. By 2021, the average auction price for an original piece continued to rise, with the peak being a sale for $80,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jing (@jasper.xu)

About two years ago, the Kelly Doll Pictoa version was launched – giving its facial features a somewhat "robotic" look, with prices ranging between $50,000 to $70,000. Confession: the new version doesn’t do it for us. Because if we’re going to dream (meaning sell a kidney), let it be for the more original and realistic version – with the mischievous side smile and chubby hands.