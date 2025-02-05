Electric design: The new karaoke complex

The BeatBox network, the leading karaoke chain in Israel, is opening this week its largest branch in Israel, located in Rishon Lezion. It spans an area of 1,000 square meters and has been opened with an estimated investment of NIS 8 million.

This is the flagship branch of Beatbox and the largest karaoke complex in the country, featuring 18 private rooms of various sizes and designs, equipped with the latest multimedia systems, televisions/projectors, wireless microphones, various lighting modes in each room, and the most advanced app in the world, which includes orders for quality food, soft drinks, and alcohol for the rooms.

The new flagship branch in Rishon Lezion (on Moshe Baker Street 14, Rishon Lezion) is designed according to the leading musical genres in the world and offers a wide range of solutions for various events, including: corporate events, business events, employee bonding days, hosting international guests, meeting rooms, study days, and conferences. The venue is also suitable for private events: Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, social events, birthdays, and more.

The Beatbox branch in Rishon Lezion will offer a wide range of services: an on-site kitchen and bar providing service to all rooms, as well as event production and design services, event hosting and facilitation, waiters and hostesses with professional and courteous service, a catalog of over a thousand songs via the BeatBox app, and more.

According to Tzlil Li Nezer, one of the owners of the Beatbox network: "Karaoke consumption habits in Israel have become a widespread and influential phenomenon in recent years, reflecting social and cultural trends. Karaoke rooms have become a central attraction, especially in large cities like Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Rishon Lezion, Haifa, Jerusalem, and more. Karaoke rooms serve a diverse audience, from businesses and companies to families and groups of friends."

Li Nezer continues: "We believe this market will continue to grow and expand in Israel, with an emphasis on integrating technologies, complementary and customized experiences, and expanding the variety. Therefore, we invested heavily in opening the new branch in Rishon Lezion, and it is now considered the highest-level branch in the world, with all the latest innovations and technologies. In conclusion, Linzer says: 'We are confident that the Rishon Lezion branch will provide Israeli consumers with a unique entertainment experience and will attract audiences from all corners of the country who will come to enjoy the prominent innovations in the field.'"

The Beatbox network was founded in 2014 by Tzalil and Avihay Li Nezer. Beatbox has 4 branches in Israel and is currently considered the largest and leading network in the country, with over 40 karaoke rooms in Israel.