Hundreds of millions of dollars: Chinese computing giant Lenovo acquires Israeli company

The Chinese computing giant Lenovo is acquiring the Israeli startup Infinidat in a deal valued at hundreds of millions of dollars. This is Lenovo's first major acquisition in Israel, and it is expected to strengthen the Chinese company's presence in the local market.

Infinidat, founded by entrepreneur Moshe Yanai and currently managed by Shahar Bar-Or, will become Lenovo's development center in Israel after the acquisition, focusing on data management for large organizations. Infinidat, which employs about 500 people, will bolster the company's efforts in the field of enterprise storage solutions.

According to estimates, Infinidat's revenue reaches between $200 million and $300 million annually, mainly from the sale of servers and data management systems. The company has been profitable for the last four consecutive years. With the acquisition of Infinidat, Lenovo plans to expand its development center in Israel and deepen its capabilities in the field of information management and enterprise storage, from entry-level solutions to the most advanced systems at the highest level.

The acquisition will allow Lenovo to expand its solutions in the high-end enterprise storage sector and strengthen its market presence, which also includes flash and hybrid storage systems, hyper-converged infrastructures (HCI), and software-defined storage (SDS). The deal is expected to create new opportunities for profitable growth and enhance Lenovo's ability to offer tailored and advanced solutions to organizations worldwide.

"This move puts us in a great position to accelerate innovation and provide additional value to our customers," said Greg Huff, Head of Lenovo's Infrastructure Solutions Group. "Our collaboration with Infinidat will allow us to offer more advanced storage solutions and respond to the complex needs of modern data centers."