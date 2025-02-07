This article was written in collaboration with TRAUSI+TOSH.

Empty Walls? Here’s How to Bring Them to Life with Pictures

Empty walls in a home can sometimes feel like wasted space and sometimes even contribute to a sense of coldness and discomfort. Wall art is one of the most efficient, simple, and impressive ways to turn an empty wall into a unique focal point that tells a story and adds depth to the space. So, how do you do it right? Here are some tips and ideas that can help you bring life to your empty walls.

Why an Empty Wall Can Create a Cold Atmosphere

Empty walls, especially in large spaces, can make a home feel cold and unwelcoming. This feeling comes from the lack of a visual focal point that adds interest or personality to the space. Without design elements like pictures, the walls may feel exposed, leading to an overall sense of emptiness in the room. Wall art provides warmth, color, and character, connecting all the elements in the home and creating a pleasant and harmonious atmosphere. The art that redesigns your home (credit: PR)

Ideas for Incorporating Pictures into Empty Walls

Large Pictures as a Focal Point. A single large picture can easily become the focal point of a room. This is a perfect solution for empty walls, especially in the living room or bedrooms. A large picture makes a bold statement and conveys a sense of power and balance. Choose a piece from our category of living room pictures.

Composition of Smaller Pictures

If you don’t want a single large picture, you can create a gallery wall with a composition of smaller pictures. An asymmetrical arrangement of pictures at different heights and sizes adds a sense of dynamism and interest. You can mix artworks, prints, and personal photos to create a unique and varied look.

Custom Styled Pictures

On our website, you can find a wide range of styles suitable for every taste and design. Whether you love the clean look of the Nordic style, the warmth of the boho style, the simple lines of modern design, or the uniqueness of abstract style – we have something for everyone.

Not just living room pictures – you can also find pictures for offices that perfectly fit your workspace and exude calm, inspiration, and aesthetics every day.

The Importance of Proportions Between the Picture and the Wall

When planning to hang a picture or create a composition of pictures, it’s important to consider the proportions between the picture and the wall. A picture that is too small on a large wall will look lost and leave the space unbalanced, while a picture that is too large in a small space can overwhelm the overall look.

How to Maintain Balance?

Choose a picture size that is at least two-thirds the width of the furniture placed beneath it, like a sofa or table. If you are creating a gallery wall, keep uniform spacing between the pictures and plan the arrangement in advance. Use tools like stencils or measuring tapes to ensure the pictures are placed symmetrically and precisely.

Pictures are the perfect way to bring life to empty walls and turn your home into a warm, personal, and designed space. By choosing the right pictures and maintaining balance and proportions, you can create walls that are not only beautiful but also full of meaning and character. So, instead of leaving your walls empty, start planning the composition that will upgrade your home.

