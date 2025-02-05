Creating modernity and functionality: A glimpse into Holmes Place's new complex

The Holmes Place Group and Zemach Hammerman have inaugurated a new complex combining an advanced sports center of 4,500 square meters, recently opened, and a commercial center of 3,000 square meters, set to open soon. Located in northeast Hadera, the complex was designed by architect Meidad Gendler from V5 Architects.

The planning of the complex emphasized integrating sports, leisure, and entertainment experiences while blending with the surrounding environment. The center, characterized by clean lines, durable materials, and light play, offers a sense of openness and modern space. According to Meidad Gendler, "The vision was to create a space that combines modernity and functionality, emphasizing light and openness to provide a high quality of life and connect with the surrounding landscape."

Holmes Place, designed and architected by V5 Architects (credit: PR) Holmes Place, designed and architected by V5 Architects (credit: PR)

The new club in Hadera joins the 70 fitness clubs operated by Holmes Place across the country. It was built with a focus on quality of life and health for the entire family. Spanning about 10,000 square meters, the complex includes various facilities: a gym, swimming pools (outdoor, indoor, and a toddler pool), studio halls for various activities, a play area, Pilates equipment, saunas, a jacuzzi, luxurious locker rooms, a café, and a fitness accessory store. The club is surrounded by green spaces and is located at the heart of a new lifestyle complex featuring restaurants, cafés, and a commercial center.

The commercial center within the complex, consisting of two wings surrounding a spacious parking lot and integrated with the sports center, is expected to include about 30 stores and serve as a shopping and leisure hub for local residents. This design, harmonizing the sports and commercial centers, offers a functional and aesthetic solution for Hadera and the surrounding area. Architect Meidad Gendler from V5 Architects (credit: PR)

The Hadera complex joins a series of similar projects designed by V5 Architects for Holmes Place Group, including centers in Kfar Saba and Ashdod. Another project is under planning in Be’er Sheva as part of the network's expansion and increased investment in lifestyle and sports complexes nationwide.