The big news Israelis have been waiting for about flights to Dubai

A significant announcement for Israeli tourists visiting the United Arab Emirates: A new high-speed train project is set to drastically reduce travel time between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the country’s two main cities. This historic project, launched in a festive ceremony attended by senior UAE officials, promises to make the connection between these two leading cities more convenient and faster than ever.

A Transportation Revolution in the UAE

The high-speed train is part of a broader trend of developing advanced tourism infrastructure in the UAE. The new train, which will reach a maximum speed of 350 km/h (217 mph), will cut travel time between the two cities to just 30 minutes. This marks a dramatic change compared to the current average car travel time of about 90 minutes.

The launch ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed, the crown princes of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively, emphasizing the project's strategic importance. For Israeli tourists, who have become a significant part of the UAE's tourism landscape since the Abraham Accords, this development is truly groundbreaking.

שייח' חמדאן בן מוחמד ושייח' חאלד בן מוחמד, נסיכי הכתר של דובאי ואבו דאבי, בהתאמה, השתתפו בהשקה ההיסטורית של פרויקט הרכבת המהירה המקשרת בין אבו דאבי לדובאי, אשר יקצר את זמן הנסיעה ל-30 דקות בלבד במהירות מרבית של 350 קמ"ש.(לא צוין תאריך לתאריך ההשקה המדויק של רכבות נוסעים) https://t.co/iTlGjeRVwj — איחוד האמירויות בעברית (@uaeinhebrew) January 24, 2025

The new railway line will make trip planning in the UAE more efficient, as tourists will be able to base themselves in one city while easily visiting the other. It will also reduce transportation costs, eliminating the need to rent a car, and enhance accessibility to attractions in both cities. Additionally, it will enable travelers to combine tourism with short business trips.

Although a specific start date for passenger services has not yet been set, the launch of the project marks a significant milestone in the development of the region's tourism infrastructure.