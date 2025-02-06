Tel Aviv-Yafo: 152 electric charging stations installed in parking lots across the city

The pilot project in Tel Aviv began about two years ago at the Golda parking lot, in collaboration with Milgam EV-Edge, an electric vehicle charging service company that won the tender from Ahuzot Hahof to install and operate the charging stations.

Out of the total stations installed in selected parking lots, 142 are AC stations, and 10 are DC (fast-charging) stations. Additionally, dozens of electrical sockets were installed to enable the addition of more charging stations across all parking lots.

The effort by Ahuzot Hahof aims to provide certainty for residents and visitors looking to transition to electric vehicles but lack private charging stations at home or work. Beyond these parking lots, the company also plans to install stations in other locations, such as public buildings, open public parking lots, gas stations, rehabilitation centers, centers for people with disabilities, and municipal department parking lots, including a parking lot adjacent to the municipality building.