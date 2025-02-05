By the hand of an artist: The connection between interior design and art

Art was once considered the exclusive domain of nobles, collectors, philosophers, and bohemians. However, now that home design has become important in the eyes of the public, pieces of art add an important visual layer, and equally important, they integrate a personal and emotional dimension that distinguishes the given space in relation to others. Dorit Sela, owner of an architecture, planning, and design firm, and her husband, interior designer Nitzan Horovitz, who work together and individually but are in complete agreement about incorporating art into a space, explain how art is a dominant, important, and exciting tool in a property.

Personal Expression and Uniqueness

Art allows for the expression of the personality and unique taste of the residents. Every piece of art chosen adds a personal touch to the space and tells a story about the person living in the home, their interests, and preferences.

Planning and design by Nitzan Horovitz (credit: Oded Smadar) Planning and design by Nitzan Horovitz (credit: Oded Smadar) Art for the soul, Nitzan Horovitz and Dorit Sela (credit: PR)

Emotional Sensation

Art affects our feelings within the space. A colorful painting or abstract sculpture can add joy, energy, and dynamism, while calm art pieces like delicate landscapes can create a sense of tranquility and peace. In this way, it directly influences mood and experience in the space.

Design Balance

Art adds depth and visual richness to home design. It can emphasize colors or break the monotony of a uniform design, create visual focal points, or serve as a connecting element between different elements in the space.

Dorit Sela and Nitzan Horovitz (credit: Courtesy of those photographed) Design by Dorit Sela and Nitzan Horovitz (credit: Oded Smadar) Design and planning Dorit Sela (credit: Oded Smadar)

Creating a Focal Point

Art can serve as a focal point that draws attention and defines the character of the space. For example, a large painting on a central wall, a rug with unique patterns, or a significant sculpture can transform any room into an impressive one. In this way, design and art blend together.

Cultural Impact

Art brings with it cultural meanings, memories, or inspiration. A piece by a local artist, for example, can add a connection to one's roots, while an international creation can broaden horizons and connect us to different cultures.

Planning and design Dorit Sela (credit: Oded Smadar) Dorit Sela and Nitzan Horovitz (credit: Oded Smadar)

Long-Term Investment

Beyond aesthetics, art is also a financial investment that sometimes increases in value over time. Incorporating works by respected artists can turn the home into not only a beautiful space but also a valuable asset.

Supporting Local Art

Purchasing art contributes to supporting local art, indirectly promoting culture and creation. It also provides a sense of satisfaction to those who choose to incorporate such works into their homes.

"Art is not just decoration; it is an essential part of home design that impacts the feeling, atmosphere, and aesthetics. It turns the home into a living, exciting, and meaningful space. We tend to incorporate art in both small and large spaces, in transitions; art is an important and essential part of home design. It is not just another layer, and its integration into the home is important and dominant for the success of the project," conclude Dorit Sela and Nitzan Horovitz.