The rice cakes to get you through winter, only 16 calories each

Fitness launches a new winter edition—mini rice cakes coated with dark chocolate—joining the line of rice cake snacks with milk and white chocolate coatings. These thin rice cakes are made from whole grains and contain just 16 calories each.

We tasted the new snack and enjoyed both the soft texture and the successful combination of thin rice cakes and dark chocolate. It’s a light treat, perfect for snacking during the day, offering indulgent flavor without guilt—as long as you can resist eating the whole bag.

Price: NIS 8.50–13.90

PAYOT PARIS expands its ROSELIFT series, specializing in skin firming, with three new products: Softening and firming water, CC cream with SPF 30, and a firming and lifting mask. The products are based on the ROSE ACTIVE extract from Damascus roses, combined with pro-collagen and hyaluronic acid.

We tried the new series and were particularly impressed with the softening water—its jelly-like texture with 98% natural ingredients feels wonderful on the skin. A major highlight is the combination of skincare properties with sun protection in the CC cream, which adapts to the skin’s natural tone and feels like a second skin. An additional advantage: All products contain a high percentage of natural ingredients. PAYOT ROSELIFT (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Price: NIS 169–199

SACARA launches a makeup collection in collaboration with makeup artist and creator Marine Nidam. The collection, developed over two years, includes six products: BB cream with SPF 30, liquid blush in two shades, concealer in two shades, and a freckle pen.

SACARA has been surprising in recent years with trendy and fairly good products. We tried various items from the new collection and enjoyed the velvety textures and vibrant colors. A key strength of the collection is its practicality—all products are easy to use and suited for daily makeup. The accessible prices provide a significant advantage over similar products. SACARA X Marine Nidam, New Collection (credit: Ayelet Arad)

Price: NIS 29.90–49.90

Dr. Fischer refreshes its successful Kamil Blue series with two new non-soap cleansers in refreshing scents: Floral Scent and Soft Scent. The products, enriched with chamomile extract and moisturizing ingredients, are specially developed for delicate skin and promise 24-hour hydration. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

We tried both scents, which come in the familiar velvety texture of the cleanser, and discovered gentle, calming fragrances. A major advantage of the series is its suitability for use from birth, as well as the fact that it comes in a 1-liter package that lasts a long time. Kamil Blue Sensitive by Dr. Fischer (credit: Yael Han)

Price: NIS 28.90

MILUCCA, from Super-Pharm, expands its stick series with new shades of blush, bronzer, and highlighter, aligning with the natural look trend of 2025.

The series offers creamy-textured blush for easy application, a bronzer with a shimmering pigment for a sun-kissed, glowing look, and a highlighter enriched with castor oil and vitamin E for long-lasting hydration. We tried the products and found their creamy texture glides easily onto the cheekbones, with natural shades suitable for any occasion. A big plus is the ease of use, fitting the "minimal effort" trend dominating the makeup world. Another advantage: The relatively reasonable price for such makeup products. MILUCCA Stick Series with New Shades of Blush, Bronzer, and Highlighter (credit: PR)

Price: NIS 50.40

Careline expands its "Nosem" deodorant series with the launch of BIO deodorant in gel form, available in two scents: Velvet Rose and Secret Garden. Both are enriched with aloe vera extracts and plant-based ingredients, promising up to 48 hours of protection.

We tested both scents and found the gel texture absorbs quickly and doesn’t stain clothes. We’re not sure who needs 48-hour protection, but until the evening shower, the deodorant worked excellently. We particularly liked the combination of features: Hypoallergenic, vegan, paraben-free, and suitable for sensitive skin. Careline BIO Gel Deodorant, Price: NIS 24.90 (credit: Tal Azulay)

Price: NIS 24.90

Strauss Ice Creams recently launched POPCORNETTO, a new Cornetto cone series combining the beloved flavor of popcorn with ice cream. The series offers two flavors: Popcorn and Salted Caramel, and Popcorn and Chocolate.

Both flavors include a crispy waffle, chocolate coating, and chocolate-covered popcorn-flavored balls. We tasted both cones and were especially impressed with the salted caramel version, where the sweet-salty combination works beautifully. The diverse textures—from the crispy waffle to the coated balls—add to the eating experience. Popcornetto, New Cornetto Cone Series (credit: Studio 0304)

Price: NIS 10–12.90

Wissotzky recently launched BEAUTEA, a limited-edition green tea connecting health and beauty. The beverage is rich in EGCG antioxidants and combines raspberry and rose flavors with zinc, chamomile, and calendula, known for promoting skin and hair health. ''Wissotzky'' Green Tea with Raspberry and Rose Flavors (credit: PR)

We found the taste to be delicate and balanced—the raspberry and rose flavors don’t overpower the drinking experience. A special highlight is the original connection between the growing wellness trend and the traditional tea-drinking experience. The downside: The relatively high price for tea.

Price: NIS 25.90–27.90, available at Super-Pharm.