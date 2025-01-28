72-hour hotel vacation promotion you won’t want to miss

Following the success of the previous two promotions, in which over 30,000 overnight stays were sold, and against the backdrop of almost complete disappearance of incoming tourism to Israel, the Israeli Hotel Association continues the tradition and launches the third promotion in the Hotels72 series. The promotion aims to encourage domestic tourism and help the hotel industry cope with current challenges, while offering the Israeli public an opportunity to enjoy a quality vacation at attractive prices.

As part of the promotion, which lasts for only 72 hours, about 220 hotels from all over the country will offer discounts starting at 25% on vacation bookings for the period between January 28, 2025, and April 6, 2025.

The promotion will start today (January 28, 2025) at 1:00 PM and will continue until January 31, 2025, at 1:00 PM. The discounts will apply to a wide range of hotels, including weekends, regardless of the composition of the vacationers, room type, or meal plan.

The benefits can be redeemed through the digital booking engine or directly through reservation centers and hotel websites, subject to the hotel’s policies and availability.

The promotion is designed to allow more Israelis to take a domestic vacation during this challenging time, avoiding the uncertainty associated with flights abroad and dealing with rising antisemitism worldwide. Vert Hotel at the Dead Sea (credit: Aya Ben Azri)

Sivan Datouker, CEO of the Israeli Hotel Association: "During this challenging time for the Israeli public, we are happy to continue the Hotels72 discount promotion tradition. Hotels in Israel will continue to be a cornerstone of an inclusive and accessible Israeli experience, and we will work to offer further significant benefits in the future."

It is important to note that the final discount amount will be determined by the decision of the hotels, with some hotel chains offering additional benefits alongside the discounts.

Anat Starik-Dahan, Deputy CEO of the Isrotel Hotel Chain, Herbert Samuel, and Orchid Hotels, and Chair of the Marketing Committee of the Israeli Hotel Association: "The new discount promotion led by the Israeli Hotel Association is a great opportunity for Israeli citizens to enjoy vacations at attractive prices while strengthening the hotel industry across the country. Since the outbreak of the war, we have become a safe haven for hundreds of thousands of evacuees, and the entire industry has shown exceptional commitment to the society and the country. Even in these challenging days, the tourism sector continues to serve as an important anchor for the local economy, and this promotion, the third in two years, is part of an ongoing effort to allow every family in Israel to enjoy a pampering vacation and support the industry’s recovery."