Airline offers $83 discount on Paris flights for Israel resumption

After months of absence from Israeli skies, Air France returned to Israel last week. To mark its return, the company is launching a special promotion for Valentine's Day, offering a $83 discount coupon for passengers who book flights through the company's website between January 28 and February 16, 2025. The offer is valid for flights to Paris and other destinations, departing from Israel until June 25, 2025.

As part of the promotion, flight prices to Paris start at $522 per person. With its return to Israel, the company offers an extensive network of approximately 300 destinations in 117 countries.

On the Tel Aviv-Paris route, Air France operates the new Airbus A350-900, which provides an upgraded flying experience with spacious seats, personal LCD screens with a wide selection of entertainment, large windows, and lighting tailored to different stages of the flight.

Alon Neta, Commercial Director of the Air France-KLM Group in Israel: "We welcome the return of flights on the Airbus A350-900, offering passengers an advanced flight experience with comfort and cutting-edge technology in all classes, along with service that includes meals and drinks during the flight."