Report: Microsoft and Oracle in talks to acquire TikTok's operations

After a week filled with drama and uncertainty regarding TikTok's future in the U.S., a surprising report has surfaced: Oracle and Microsoft, together with a group of investors, are in negotiations to acquire the global operations of the app. The saga began when former President Biden ordered a ban on TikTok in the U.S., claiming it posed a national security threat due to its Chinese ownership.

TikTok fought back, lost in the Supreme Court, but following public pressure and legal maneuvers, Trump issued an executive order granting TikTok a 75-day extension. During this period, the company was required to find an American buyer to acquire its U.S. operations and alleviate the administration's concerns. This week was an emotional rollercoaster for TikTok: initially, the company announced it would cease its services in the U.S., a move that caused panic among users. However, just 12 hours later, TikTok reversed its announcement, stating that it was "in the process of restoring services" after receiving "clarifications and assurances" from President Trump.

As noted, it now seems that a solution is on the horizon: media reports reveal that Oracle and Microsoft, along with a group of investors, are in advanced talks to acquire TikTok. The White House is involved in the discussions and is pushing for a deal that will ensure TikTok's continued operations in the U.S., while reducing Chinese influence and securing user data.

TikTok (credit: REUTERS)

However, it remains unclear what TikTok's long-term fate will be. Will Oracle and Microsoft manage to reach an agreement with ByteDance and close the deal? For now, TikTok remains alive and active in the U.S., but its future is still uncertain.